We have never seen anything impact education like the coronavirus pandemic has affected our profession. In all reality, we don’t know the scope of what is facing us in the weeks and months to come.
With something this big, and with an unknown future, we are planning for our future role and how it might look different from our traditional role. With this being said, our teachers have been there every day, wanting to teach, wanting to help, and wanting to be in contact with their students.
In the early stages of planning, we began trying to address known barriers: students without internet and-or a device at home to participate in continuous learning. We encountered many families without working phone numbers and-or correct addresses on file. One of our biggest frustrations was, at every turn when we thought we had a solution, material/devices/hotspots, etc. were not available for months or not at all. Another challenge was working to make the experience equitable for all students.
Teachers have developed online instruction, as well as paper packets for students without internet or device access. Classroom teachers have office hours each day Monday through Friday for a two-hour period. This time is for students/parents to call in for assignment clarifications or any other needs they may have.
Our teachers are calling students/parents in homeroom classes once a week to check in on the well-being of their students and families. If students or others in the household have needs, please call the site principal or teacher. Family and Community Engagement Director Lacie Davenport is available and will help with needed resources. Additionally, local counseling agencies are available during this unprecedented time.
Child nutrition is offering complimentary meals to any community member 18 years or younger, regardless of income. Curbside service is available at Cherokee Elementary School every Wednesday and Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Deliveries are made on the same days and times to Garden Walk apartments and Fox Mobile Homes. Extra meals will be given to supplement on the days food is not being served. Times and availability may change due to demand and state regulations.
Just as a reminder, the CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet from others. Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – especially after you’ve been in a public place, coughing, sneezing, etc. – is recommended. If using hand sanitizer, it must contain 60 percent alcohol to kill the virus. Be mindful and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Finally, we recognize this is a very difficult time for our families as many have taken on our role in educating their child(ren), and some have lost jobs. We encourage families and students to set realistic daily goals; and remember, the most important thing is that you enjoy and love one another during this challenging time. Please check our website and site Facebook pages for additional educational resources and help.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
