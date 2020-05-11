Tahlequah High School is having a history book ending to the 2019-'20 school year. The graduates of 2020 will be able to read about the present events for years to come. We look forward to celebrating our seniors, so, please, mark your calendar to include the following:
• May 14: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at THS Admin Parking Lot; seniors can pick up their pre-ordered graduation cap and gown. You may also purchase a cap and gown if you did not order. The cost is $40; you must have exact cash or credit card for purchase payment.
• May 14: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at THS Admin Parking Lot; Tahlequah Public Schools has purchased a yard sign for each senior. Seniors, please know you will receive your yard sign when you pick up your cap and gown.
• May 18: Paint the Town to honor our graduates of 2020; Tahlequah downtown area, with the help of the Chamber of Commerce, THS Art Department, and Arts Council of Tahlequah, is having store fronts painted to celebrate our seniors, so go enjoy the THS spirit.
• May 22: Let's end the year with a virtual graduation for our graduates of 2020. We will have the virtual graduation go live at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22; visit the TPS website to access the link. We want to give students an ending to this year at the regular scheduled time, so, families, please enjoy the graduation production.
• July 22: Baccalaureate in the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m.; pending approval.
• July 23: Prom at The Venue, 7-10 p.m.; pending approval.
• July 24: Graduation at NSU Stadium, 7 p.m.; pending approval.
The Senior Class of 2020 invites all parents, family and friends to share in their baccalaureate and graduation services. Baccalaureate is a nondenominational activity that is completely voluntary. It is organized and led by our students. Our traditional graduation ceremony is rescheduled for Friday, July 24. After graduation, seniors have the chance to go to an all-night party hosted by the senior parents. The parents want all seniors to attend. They have worked very hard to stage the best time possible for our graduates. This is a time for seniors to share memories and make new ones.
Please understand the activities will only be allowed pending approval, conditions, and recommendations from the state and CDC, due to the coronavirus.
We want to thank all our students, parents, family members, and the community for rallying around our students and helping them finish strong with this school year. It has truly been life-changing and a testament to the proven success of parent and teacher collaboration. We are all in this together helping students be successful in their future college education and careers.
The ending of every school year always includes preparation for the next year. We are already preparing for the many thoughts of how our school days will look next year. Please know that our teachers are on the forefront of preparing for your students. THS always has the goal of helping each student prepare to be college and career ready.
We congratulate the seniors and look forward to next year. Please call the school any time if you need help or information.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
