Superintendent's Corner: Shout-out to transportation, maintenance, with big jobs

We at Tahlequah Public Schools are continually looking to make improvements to all aspects of our operations. Currently, we are looking to maintain our sites and vehicles.
With 3,574 students in our district, we have many moving parts that need to be maintained daily. Maintenance and Transportation have received 3,547 work orders and completed 3,281 since July 1. We have approximately 127 acres to mow, weed to trim, and trash and debris to pick up from.
We have 605,240 square feet of buildings to clean and maintain, 444 HVAC units to clean, change belts, grease motors, and change out the 707 filters for those units. There are over 2,400 LED light bulbs to install throughout the district, and we have installed bottle fillers at all sites. We’ve installed Bi-polar ionization in every building to improve air quality and continue to disinfect our sites every night, in addition to the daily cleaning of the building.
Our Transportation Department has been busy making sure that our buses and vehicles are safe to transport our students and faculty. We have 20 bus routes that transport 1,327 students and travel 920 miles daily, one car for the Oklahoma School for the blind at 202 miles daily, we have five Boys & Girls Club buses at roughly 80 miles a day, on average we have about three vehicles being serviced a day, 44 gallons of diesel are used every day and 64 gallons of gas are used daily. A total of 31 buses, one semi-truck, 38 cars, vans, trucks, 13 trailers, one tractor, one backhoe, seven mowers, and two Kawasaki mules are serviced on a rotating basis. We also have on average about six activities per day using our transportation department.
We are so grateful for the support of the city and all of its departments. It appears to be understood that a community is only as good as its school system, and a school system is only as good as its community.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.