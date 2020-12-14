Tahlequah schools are in the business of providing instruction and support to help students meet learning goals to prepare them for post-high school opportunities. Our district has resources and staff available to help children achieve success and reach their potential with many highlighted on the Tahlequah Public Schools website, Facebook pages, and newspaper articles.
Due to confidentiality reasons, you may not hear much news about a driven, behind-the-scenes group of teachers and staff making up our Special Services department. These special educators are more than special. They support students with varied challenges by providing instruction with acc ommodations and modifications to master educational skills.
Our teachers, staff, and students met new challenges this year in the provision of digital learning instruction and preparation for transitions to distance learning. New learning platforms have been introduced and both students and teachers have learned new skills. All students have devices and connectivity allowing digital instruction.Some are using devices as they complete virtual learning at home, while others utilize for on-site instructional activities. Students will be prepared to use learning platforms on scheduled distance learning days or possible transitions to additional distance learning days.
Thank you to parents and guardians for assisting and monitoring students as they work through their digital assignments. Staff members are always available to answer questions you may have about assignments or technology. Emails are the quickest way to communicate with teachers. Make sure your child's teachers have your email.
TPS provides services for students with special needs under the categories of developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, multiple disabilities, autism, other health impairments, specific learning disabilities, speech-language impairment, emotional disturbances, deaf-blindness, traumatic brain injury, hearing impairment, orthopedic impairments, and visual impairment.
TPS currently serves 745 students eligible for special education services. We employ 28 full-time special education teachers; two part-time special education teachers; six speech and language pathologists who maintain their certificate of clinical competence; one full-time district psychometrist/psychologist; and 33 special-care paraprofessionals. We provide occupational therapy, physical therapy, and some speech therapy services through contracts with outside agencies.
Our goal is to provide the most appropriate education for our children to help them reach their goals. Once a student is determined eligible for special education services, an Individual Education Plan (IEP) is written by a team including staff and parents. An IEP lists current information about that specific child. It provides the educational team with information about the student's academic goals for the coming year and measurable objectives designed to help reach that goal.
Parents and guardians are important participants of the IEP writing process and their input is crucial to understanding the concerns and desires for their child's educational planning. The IEP also provides information such as the child's current levels of functioning, their strengths and weaknesses, and the supports and services they will need to master skills. Contingency plans for possible distance learning have been included to ensure special education services are provided in the event schools may need to transition to distance learning.
TPS offer special education services to qualifying students with special learning needs. Services are provided and designed to meet the individual needs of the student as written in their individualized educational program. Services are available for children, birth to 3 years old through Oklahoma Sooner Start programs, and public schools begin providing services at age 3.
If you have questions or need more information, please contact your child's school counselor, or contact Director of Special Services Susan VanZant at 918-458-4100.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
