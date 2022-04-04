Superintendent's Corner: Staff selected as TPS site teachers, District Teacher of the Year

Every year, Tahlequah Public Schools recognizes a Teacher of the Year at each site as well as a District Teacher of the Year. Teachers who are selected must be nominated and voted on by their peers and they must have three years of experience in the district. After this process, all site teachers of the year are then interviewed by our professional development committee and a district teacher of the year is chosen.
Tahlequah teachers have selected 2022-2023 Site Teachers of the Year. These include Josh Allen, Tahlequah High School; Candice Jefferson, Tahlequah Middle School; Michaella Whittington, Heritage Elementary; Maggie Thompson, Cherokee Elementary; Shelli Lamons, Greenwood Elementary; and Elizabeth Plasencia, Sequoyah Pre-K Center. After the interviews were completed, the professional development committee selected Shelli Lamons as Tahlequah Public School’s 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year.
Site winners will receive a $200 stipend, and the district winner will receive $500.
The winners will be honored at a district reception and receive a plaque. The District Teacher of the Year also applies for the State Teacher of the Year.
We would also like to recognize our 2021-2022 District Teacher of the Year, Emily Friese. Emily was chosen as one of 12 finalists for this year’s State Teacher of the Year, which is a great honor. She represented Tahlequah with class and grace at the State Teacher of the Year ceremony earlier this month in Oklahoma City.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
