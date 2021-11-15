Superintendent's Corner: Students most successful when families involved

Tahlequah Public Schools recognizes a child’s education is a responsibility shared by parents, families, schools, and the community. Creating positive, home, school, and community partnerships is essential to carrying out the shared responsibility necessary to improve schools and reinforce the importance of academic achievement.
The TPS Outreach Center and staff are here to serve. The office is at 403 N. Mission St. The telephone number is 918-458-4198.
Shawna Batson is the new office manager/grants clerk, and she can connect families to the right person to meet their needs. She also manages TPS' backpack program in the TPS district and can help families with SNAP benefits.
Liza Warren is the district's multitiered systems of support counselor. She helps by intervening in a positive way, and she uses resources from the district to make sure each child is adequately receiving the support they need to be a lifelong learner.
The school district can also link families to any necessary resource needs they may have such as clothing, food, or hygiene. Sara Jordan is the school district's social services specialist. She connects families with resources within the community to help them eliminate barriers that exist so their students can attend school and be successful. She helps families to enroll in Soonercare and the SNAP program.
Nikki Molloy is the family and community engagement director. She cultivates connections between families and the schools at TPS and builds relationships with students who need assistance in removing obstacles in the path of their goals at all school sites.
Natalie Cloud is the new grants coordinator and is working with the school climate and transformation grant and the new Innovative Literacy grant. She works closely with Lisa Presley on overseeing federal programs and securing future opportunities for TPS students.
Open communication between home and school is essential for student success. Parents should learn everything they can about their child’s school. Visit the website and "like" the new Tahlequah Public Schools-Outreach Center Facebook page.
When a family is engaged in their child's education, they are more likely to partner with their school, which creates better conditions wherein that child can grow and thrive. One way for parents to keep up with their students’ grades is by accessing the Wengage parent portal. Another way for families to be involved in their child’s school is to attend the different family nights that go on throughout the year. TPS schools will offer all different types of family nights. Family math and literacy nights, family games nights, specialty topics such as the dangers of vaping, FAFSA night, and social media dangers are scheduled as well.
TPS is partnering with many different community organizations to provide resources for students and families to improve student achievement. One of these resources is the food pantry, which is located at Tahlequah High School that is open to the public. Students can access the pantry by self-referral, or parents/guardians may call for an appointment. This food pantry is located on the Tahlequah High School campus. Call 918-458-4198 to schedule an appointment. Many community organizations work with TPS to provide food for students who are on the backpack program.
Without community partners, TPS would not be able to ROAR – Removing Obstacles Achieving Results. Tahlequah is a community that truly cares. Clothing, shoes, hygiene products, backpacks, and many other needed items have been donated for TPS students. The district will continue to build partnerships throughout the community to remove barriers so that students can become successful.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.