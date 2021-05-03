Tahlequah Public Schools Transportation Department made economic changes five years ago that have been very successful. As a cost-saving measure, the Transportation Department reduced two bus routes and no longer offers door-to-door service, and our patrons and students have embraced the positive change.
Another change was initiated to help shorten long bus rides for many students. Bus routes were shortened, and central locations were put in place. We are continuing to compile data, but we have already seen significant savings on fuel and maintenance costs for our district. TPS has 22 bus routes and two special needs routes that pick up students throughout Cherokee County, from Peggs to the north, Barnacle Bill’s Marina area to the south, Shady Grove Road to the west, and the Adair County line to the east.
The safety of our students is always our No. concern. All TPS buses are inspected from top to bottom each summer to meet state requirements. All drivers must have a CDL license, school bus driver certification, and must complete at least four hours of professional development annually. In addition, every bus must undergo a pre-trip and post-trip inspection by the driver, which helps ensure the bus is safe and always in good working condition.
TPS buses are outfitted with four cameras with both audio and video, as well as emergency radio communication to cover the entire county. Bus seating charts have been implemented on all buses for safety purposes, and we continue to have special needs bus monitors.
The newest bus technology implemented this past year was the installation of stop-arm cameras on five buses for added safety. Also installed were mounted bus cabin tablets which show the driver’s GPS location, track the route, and record attendance for who is on the bus and when. These tablets also log pre- and post-trip bus inspections, as well as the bus’s travel speed.
All students who need bus transportation for the 2021-2022 school year will need to fill out a new contract for bus services. These contracts not only give us a good estimate of how many students we will need to accommodate, but also provide us with valuable information for the student’s safety. If you have a change of address after the new contract is signed, those changes can be made at the Board of Education office and will require proof of address.
Bus contracts must be completed in full by the parent or legal guardian of the student. These new contracts are at the Transportation Department office, 820 Pendleton across from the Tahlequah Middle School campus.
For additional information, you may contact the Transportation Department at 918-458-4168. Ask for Office Manager Teresa Ledbetter or Assistant Director Paul Martin.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
