SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: Summer resources are available for families

Tahlequah Public Schools recognizes that a child’s education is a responsibility shared by parents, families, schools, and the community. Creating positive, home, school, and community partnerships is essential to carrying out the shared responsibility necessary to improve schools and reinforce the importance of academic achievement.
The Outreach Center provides many services to the families of Tahlequah Public schools. One service we provide year round is the Backpack Program. We send home food to supplement families with food insecurities every week. The summer is just slightly different. Since the kids are at home, Child Nutrition will have several spots available for students to pick up breakfast and lunch. The Outreach Center staff will also be doing home deliveries for those without transportation. This gives us a chance to continue to help families and also see what other services we may be able to assist with. Delivery day is a highlight for both staff and students.
Child Nutrition will have free meals for the month of June. Anyone 18 years old and under can get free meals and children do not have to present to receive meals. Curbside pickup will be at Cherokee Elementary noon to 1 p.m. on June 1, 8, 15, and 22. We will also have pick up service at Gardenwalk Apartments and Fox Mobile Homes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Students will receive a week's worth of breakfast and lunch. During the summer snack backpack deliveries, the TPS Outreach plans to use this time to send free activity packs and new books to students through the Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant. We have purchased all levels and interests in books and cannot wait to meet you with your parent literacy tips information, free books, and activity packets.
The Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant through the Tahlequah Public Schools district will also send free books for children ages 0-12 when they visit for well-child exams throughout our city at medical offices. Literacy is important and the foundation is set at home reading to your child, pointing at pictures to help them learn words and establishing a time of learning each day. Children that read at least 20 a day are more likely to score higher on standardized tests and do better in school. Reading is the gateway to all learning and starts at home. This grant will be able to fund free take home books for all our district pre-K through 12th grade students again next year to help parents with this literacy target.
In August, the Outreach Center will host an open house and free garage sale to families in the area with school-age children. Clothing, backpacks and other household items are donated throughout the year, and we use our surplus to host this event. Our staff is also on hand to help with any questions a family may have about enrollment, lunches, social services, etc. Specific dates and times for the event will be posted on our Facebook and other media later in the summer.
Without community partners TPS would not be able to ROAR – Removing Obstacles Achieving Results. We have a community that truly cares. We will continue to build partnerships throughout the community to remove barriers so that our students can become successful.
The Tahlequah Public Schools Outreach Center and staff are here to serve you. The office is located at 403 N. Mission Street. The telephone number is 918-458-4198. Please join the TPS Facebook page, Tahlequah Public Schools-Outreach Center for upcoming events and resources.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
