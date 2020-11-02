Going through the summer, Tahlequah Athletics was unsure if there would be fall season due to COVID-19. The Athletic Department worked on a complex plan to allow the student-athletes and coaches the opportunity to practice and compete. Since August, the athletic programs are off to a fantastic start.
On Oct. 24, the girls' cross country team finished fourth at regionals, which was held at Case Community Park in Sand Springs. Senior Lily Couch was the highest finisher for the girls in third place. The girls qualified for the state meet held on the campus of Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 31. The boys' cross country team won the 5A East regional and had four team members finish in the top 15. Junior Jack McKee was the high placer for the boys' team, finishing third; freshman Trae Baker finished ninth; senior Eddie Barnes finished 11th; and junior Eric Burns finished 13th. They look to win the 5A state title this Saturday in Edmond.
The Tahlequah Lady Tiger softball team finished the year with a 20-17 and reached the state tournament for the eighth time in history. They hosted regionals on Oct. 8-9, beating Pryor in the finals. The Lady Tigers were beaten in the first round by Claremore, 8-1, in the state tournament. The Lady Tigers placed seven on the first team All-District selection, with Bailey Jones selected as the 5A-4 district Pitcher of the Year. The rest of the Tahlequah's All-District were: Mikah Vann, pitcher; Charlea Cochran, second base; Jayley Ray, third base; Mia Allen, outfield; Lexi Hannah, utility; and Hailey Enlow, utility. This team only had one senior and looks to be back atop the 5A-4 district next season.
The football team is having another great season. They are 4-3 with two losses in nondistrict play. They sit third in the district, and the new playoff format will host a first-round playoff game at Doc Wadley Stadium on Nov. 13.
The volleyball team finished the year 11-8, and as regional runnerup to eventual state champion Victory Christian. Josie Foster was named to the 5A East All-Region team. They were also named the 5A State Academic Champions.
The Athletic Department is excited to continue to stream events on www.OSPNlive.com. This allows all our parents, fans, and patrons to watch most athletic events from their home computers free of charge this year. Tahlequah Athletics is asking for more advertisers on this website as Tahlequah Athletics gets a portion of each advertisement. Tahlequah Athletics will be looking for more corporate sponsors in the upcoming months.
It has been a very busy, but successful year for Tahlequah Athletics. As we go into the winter, basketball and wrestling are preparing for their respective seasons. The Athletic Department is starting to prepare for the seventh Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame banquet, with a date to named later due to COVID. Last year's event drew more than 400 guests to the Cherokee Casino Banquet Hall. Nominations are due Dec. 30. If you are interested in more information or would like to nominate a past student-athlete, contact Matt Cloud at the Tahlequah Athletic office, 918-458-4154.
Plan to attend an event in the near future. Go, Tigers!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.