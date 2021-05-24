Tahlequah High School Athletic Department has had one of the most enduring but rewarding seasons in recent history. The coaching staff and the student-athletes navigated COVID-19 and quarantines from August through May. The relentless effort to have a season was second to none, and it was a very successful year for the athletic department.
This winter and spring saw lots of accolades for THS Athletics. The Lady Tiger Basketball team finished state runner-up in Class 5A with a record of 23-3. They will graduate one senior, Kacey Fishinghawk, who was selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team and signed with East Central University. The boys basketball team was beaten in the Area final by state semifinalist Sapulpa and finished with 13-11, winning the last eight out of 10 games.
The Tahlequah wrestling team sent five male athletes to the state tournament. Carson Ferguson finished third place in the state tournament and was selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team for Wrestling. Ashondra Valencia was the very first female state champion in school history and Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association history as well.
The boys golf team qualified for the 5A boys state tournament for the 12th consecutive year and the girls qualified two underclassmen as well.
The Tiger track team qualified several female and male athletes for the state track tournament held in Ardmore on May 15. The girls 4x800-meter relay was crowned state champions, setting a school record of 9:58. Members of the 4x800 include Lily Couch, McKenna Hood, Emma Maxwell, and Tatum Havens. It was a busy day for Lily as she was also state runner-up in the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run. McKenna Hood finished third in the 1600 and fifth in the 3200. Emily Morrison finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the high jump, scoring her team 11 additional team points. Tahlequah girls finished fifth overall as a team this season.
This year 11 athletes were named Oklahoma All-State they are Jack McKee, cross country; Trae Baker, cross country; Lily Couch, cross country and track; McKenna Hood, cross country and track; Madison Taylor, soccer; Aubree Baker, cheer; Kacey Fishinghawk, basketball; Qua’Shon Leathers, fotball; Carson Ferguson, wrestling; Emma Maxwell, track; and Tatum Havens, track. We are still waiting to hear from the baseball coaches association.
Summer sports are in full swing already. This summer, we will have softball and baseball games. Volleyball, basketball, and football will be attending team camps. Once we start back, every athlete will still be required to have a physical packet. These can be found on the district website, www.tahlequahschools.org, under athletics.
With the forecast for budget cuts for all state schools looming, the athletic department will need your help not just for athletics, but for the sake of education. The Tahlequah Athletic Department will also be looking for more corporate sponsors in the upcoming months.
It has been a very busy but successful year for Tahlequah Athletics. As we go into summer, please plan to attend an event this fall. Go,Tigers!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
