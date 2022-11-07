SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: Tahlequah Athletics starts off year on positive note

On Oct. 22, the Girls' Cross-Country team finished sixth at the 5A Regionals, which was held in Ponca City. McKenna Hood won the 5A Regional and finished fourth overall in the state the next week at the State Cross Country Meet in Edmond. The girls' team finished seventh over and only lost one runner to graduation. The boy's cross-country team finished sixth in the 5A Regional and qualified for the state meet in Edmond as well. Trae Baker finished fifth overall at the state meet and looks to improve his finish next season.
The Tahlequah Lady Tiger softball team finished the year with a 30-10 and reached the state tournament for the 10th time in school history, and Coach Ray's fifth consecutive time. The Lady Tigers won District 5A-4 and hosted Regionals on Oct. 5-6, beating Sapulpa 12-4 in the finals.
The Lady Tigers were beat in the first round by Guthrie 8-6 in nine innings in the state tournament. The Lady Tigers had six athletes receive All-District honors. Charlea Cochran was selected as the 5A-4 district offensive player of the year.
Jayley Ray was named Defensive Player of the Year. Mikah Vann was named Pitcher of the Year. Other Tahlequah All-District honorees were Jadyn Buttery, catcher; Amelia Miller, first base; and Riley Dotson, outfield. Jayley Ray and Mikah Vann both received All-State honors and will represent Tahlequah this summer in the All-State Softball games. Coach Chris Ray was also named to the All-State team as a coach.
The football team is having a challenging season facing new opponents in 6A-2; they are currently 2-4 in District play. With a win this Friday, Tahlequah will head to Lawton for a first-round playoff, and a loss sends them to Ponca City on Nov. 11.
The Athletic Department is excited to partner with Green Country Sports Network for the football and basketball seasons. Follow them on their YouTube channel. This allows all our parents, fans, and patrons to watch most of athletic events from their home computers free of charge this year. Tahlequah Athletics is asking for more advertisers on its website, as Tahlequah Athletics gets a portion of each advertisement.
The Tahlequah Athletics will be looking for more corporate sponsors in the upcoming months.
It has been a very busy, but successful year for Tahlequah Athletics. As we go into the winter, basketball and wrestling are preparing for their respective seasons.
The Athletic Department is starting to prepare for the eighth annual Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame banquet, which will be held Feb. 4, 2023. Last year's event drew more than 400 guests to the Cherokee Casino Banquet Hall. Nominations are due Dec. 30. If you are interested in more information or would like to nominate a past student-athlete, contact Matt Cloud at the Tahlequah Athletic office at 918-458-4154.
Please plan to attend an event in the near future. Go Tigers!
Written by Matt Cloud, Tahlequah Public Schools athletic director.
