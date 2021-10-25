Superintendent's Corner: Tahlequah Public School Foundation helps to fill in funding gaps

School budgets are challenging to manage and rarely meet all the needs of a district. School systems require a multitude of resources to operate efficiently and to provide students with the best educational experience. There is never enough money to do all of the things that we would like to do or provide for our students and teachers.
The Tahlequah Public School Foundation is able to provide help to numerous teachers and students each year to get additional resources that otherwise would not be provided.
Each year, the TPSF receives between $30,000-40,000 in grant requests from teachers for use in their classrooms. Although TPSF would like to fund every grant, there simply isn’t enough money at present to do so. Thus, there is a strict process to ensure fairness in evaluation of grant proposals and clean transfer of funding.
Teachers write the requests using a rubric, which is then used as a scoring sheet for the reviewers. The rubric clearly outlines the weight and amount of points given to each section which must be completed based on need, the number of students assisted, how the project affects the community, etc.
Once completed, the requests go to the grant committee chair who removes the names of the teacher and the school making the request. Then, the grants are submitted to the committee, made up of TPSF trustees, who review, score and rank the requests. The funding is given out based on the rankings of the requests until all of the money is depleted.
The past 18 months have seen many challenges for all of us, including families, students, businesses and of course, the schools. Unfortunately, it has brought about challenges for the TPSF as well. Although the Foundation has an endowment through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, the disbursement from that account is not enough to fund all the grants proposed. So TPSF depends on donors from the community to supplement the funding for grants. To bring awareness to this issue, TPSF sponsors two major events each year—Glow Golf, a night golf scramble which was recently held on Oct. 2, 2021, and Uncorked, a celebration of teachers event which will happen in the spring. TPSF would like to encourage all members of the community to support and take part in these special events.
The TPSF is led by a dedicated and motivated board of trustees made up of community volunteers who love and appreciate our teachers, administrators, and most of all our students.
As previously stated, additional donations are important to provide additional funding to our schools. This year, that is especially true. Any donation to TPSF is truly welcomed and appreciated.
For questions, or for those interested in helping, contact the Tahlequah Public School Foundation on Facebook, their website – tahlequahpublicschoolsfoundation.com, or by email –tpsfoundation@gmail.com.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
