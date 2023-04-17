School budgets are challenging to manage and rarely meet all the needs of a district.
School systems require a multitude of resources to operate efficiently and to provide students with the best educational experience.
There is never enough money to do all of the things we would like to provide for our students and teachers. This is why the Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation exists. TPSF provides help to numerous teachers and students each year to get additional resources that otherwise would not be provided.
Each year, the TPSF receives numerous grant requests from teachers to purchase materials that will enhance their learning environments. Although TPSF would like to fund every grant, there simply isn’t enough money at the present time to do so. Thus, a process is in place to ensure fairness in evaluation of grant proposals and clean transfer of funding. All requests are processed through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. CFO removes the names of the teacher and the school making the request. Then, the grants are submitted to the committee, made up of TPSF trustees, who review, score, and rank the requests. The funding is given out based on the rankings of the requests until all of the money available for grants is depleted.
Although the foundation has an endowment through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, the disbursement from that account is not enough to fund all the grants proposed. So TPSF depends on donors from the community to supplement the funding for grants. There are many individuals and business that support TPSF by making donations throughout the year. In addition, TPSF sponsors two events each year to recognize teachers, bring attention to school classroom needs, and increase sponsorships and donations – Food Truck Frenzy, which takes place in August when teachers report to school, and Uncorked, which takes place in April.
The TPSF is led by a dedicated and motivated board of trustees made up of community volunteers who love and appreciate our teachers, administrators, and most of all our students. It is the hope of TPSF to grow our endowment until we can fund all teacher grants. This can happen with support from individuals and businesses in the Tahlequah community.
Every donation is vital in providing additional funding to our schools. Consider donating to the TPSF and helping our teachers and students excel in the classroom. All donations are truly welcomed and appreciated. If you have any questions or would like to help in any way, contact us. You can find us on Facebook, or by email at tpsfoundation@gmail.com.
Written by TPS Foundation President Lucas Foster.
