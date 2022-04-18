Superintendent's Corner: Teachers can apply for classroom funding

In the hustle and bustle of the school year, have you ever had those moments where you step back, observe, and perhaps daydream about your classroom wish list? You know, the moment you think of the one thing that could take learning to the next level?
Perhaps an experience that would bring perspective to your subject. Sure you have. It fills your mind instantly, then, eureka! It is like relating to an Instagram or Facebook post, but then the fleeting thought gets archived, and school life goes on.
Well, it's the end of the school year now, but don’t let that vision go! Start your 2022-2023 classroom vision planning now.
The Tahlequah Public School Foundation grant program is an excellent resource to apply for supplemental classroom and program resources. Teachers have the opportunity to submit requests through an application process – a rubric – that is later used as a scoring sheet for the grant reviewers. The rubric clearly outlines the weight and points given to each section which must be completed based on need, the number of students assisted, how the project affects the community, etc.
Once completed, the requests go directly to the TPSF grant committee chair who removes the names of the teacher and the school – for anonymity. Next, the grants are submitted to the committee, made up of TPSF Trustees, who review, score, and rank the requests. Finally, funding is awarded based on the rankings of the requests until the grant budget is depleted. During the 2021-2022 school year, they awarded eight grants to educators in our district.
How does TPSF do it? The TPSF has an endowment through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma but is greatly dependent upon community donors to supplement the funding for grants. To bring awareness to this issue, TPSF has sponsored local events – most notably,”Glow golf,” a night golf scramble, and “Uncorked,” a celebration of teachers, held the first full weekend of April. TPSF encourages all members of the community to support and take part in these special events to grow the impact it has in our schools.
The TPSF is led by a dedicated and motivated board of trustees made up of community volunteers who love and appreciate our teachers, administrators, and most of all our students.
So, let not your visions fade. Contact the TPSF today at tpsfoundation@gmail.com to request a rubric for the 2022-2023 school year and get an edge on the project you’ve always wanted.
Additional donations are important to provide additional funding to Tahlequah schools. Any donation is truly welcomed and appreciated by TPSF. For questions or to volunteer, contact TPSF directly or visit the Facebook page or tahlequahpublicschoolsfoundation.com, or send an email to tpsfoundation@gmail.com.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
