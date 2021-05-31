This past year significantly altered the way technology functioned in our district. It has changed our strategy in how we use student devices, how we ensure connectivity for those devices, and it has helped move us into a 1:1 program for all K-12 students.
Last year, we were able to add 2 new technology coach positions as well. Both Sam Allen and Eric Jones were instrumental in helping teachers use technology software and student devices in classrooms. The district has made a commitment to retain these critical roles.
For the upcoming year, we are adding another technology position. This position will be primarily responsible for helpdesk and technology assistance for students, teachers, and faculty. They will also work together with our other technology team to make sure projects continue moving forward, even when other technology needs arise. We are confident this will make our team more responsive and able to handle the demands of growing technology.
This summer will be the last of our current Technology Plan, which started our first iteration of the technology replacement cycle. In those five years, we have been able to replace all the student devices, teacher PCs, and office staff PCs. We plan to continue that approach, which replaces technology at one site every summer.
This summer, we plan to finish replacing technology at Heritage Elementary. All chromebooks and bags will be replaced, along with any PCs not replaced last year. This summer will be a challenge as last school year was the first that we checked out devices to students. TPS has been able to purchase additional parts, chargers, cases, etc. to ensure we can repair or replace any device that comes back from students damaged. We have developed a process that will include fumigating, cleaning, repairing, erasing, and inventorying all student devices and cases. We want to make sure all devices are in the best condition possible for next year.
We are also looking to continue to change out older interactive white boards with ViewSonic Interactive Panels. There will be an additional 106 installed this summer. Other projects to be implemented this year will include new servers, a backup solution, and a new phone system. There is a lot going on in the technology department.
Technology is swiftly moving and changing, but we know we do what we do for the kids. Technology tools in the hands of students and their teachers will prepare them for technology in the workplace and everyday life. Go, Tigers!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
