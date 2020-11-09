Every area of Tahlequah Public Schools has been altered and adjusted because of the COVID pandemic, and that could not be more accurate than in our technology department. Technology at TPS has been transformed from a classroom enhancement to the most common instrument used in instruction.
Currently, we have around 2,700 students enrolled in traditional learning and 850 in virtual learning. This means the demand for functional and appropriate technology has never been higher, as many of our students rely heavily on technology to receive instruction. This has caused us to shift significantly from previous years.
Over the course of the summer, the district has invested in 2,000 T-Mobile hotspots, 100 Verizon hotspots, 650 AT&T iPads, and 700 additional Dell Chromebooks. On top of this, we purchased around 4,000 Chromebook cases and 650 iPad cases. This has allowed us to check out Chromebooks to every student in grades 2-12, and iPads to every student in kindergarten and first grade. Hotspots are also available to any student that needs one.
The technology department has leaned heavily on the librarians at each site as all this technology has been barcoded, inventoried, and checked in-out through the library management system. This helps the district keep track of technology devices.
The district has also invested in two technology coach positions. Samantha Allen serves as the secondary coach and Eric Jones as the elementary coach. These positions have been invaluable as they serve to help with the district software, as well as instructing our educators on how to use technology efficiently in their classroom, whether that be virtual or traditional.
TPS teachers are using primarily Google Classroom and Seesaw as their digital platform. Clever is also used as the portal for students so that teachers can easily add all apps into one location for their students. Other apps being used are Study Island, Reading Eggs, Exact Path, Courseware, Reflex Math, and many more. There have been many hurdles and difficulties in the process, but we are confident we are now moving in the right direction.
Teachers have also been provided with tools such as Classroom Relay, which allows them to guide and monitor classroom activity. This helps them keep all students on appropriate classroom activities and tasks.
We recently completed year five of the Technology Replacement Plan. We purchased all new Windows machines at the high school, as well as most Windows machines at Heritage Elementary. We have invested in interactive screens and have been able to outfit many classrooms with ViewSonic boards.
We are proud that we have been able to offer so much technology, and we know it has taken a collection of people to make it work. We continue to move forward and hopeful we can continue to provide all the necessary technology for instruction.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
