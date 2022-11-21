SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: Technology vamps up at Tahlequah Public Schools

Technology at Tahlequah Public Schools is undergoing many improvement projects from various funding sources and many different areas. Technology is always changing and evolving and can be difficult to maintain, but our team does its best to keep it all on track.
The start of school with technology and student devices went very well. Tahlequah students have checked out around 3,000 Chromebooks, 500 iPads, and 500 hotspots. With this technology in hand, students have the tools necessary to succeed. Teachers are also being trained and encouraged in technology by our outstanding educational technology coaches, as they continue to use new tools in the classroom.
The entire district is in the process of replacing and upgrading the phone system. This will mean greater service for all sites and a lower monthly cost, as service will be switched over to more modern “Voice over IP” services.
In the coming year, we will also see the technology team replacing and upgrading the infrastructure – which will mean faster and more reliable connectivity to the internet through wired and wireless connectivity – upgrades and replacements for security cameras across the district, new intercom systems at Cherokee and Greenwood, and new computers for many locations.
In addition to those upgrades, a new website design and look are also in the works. We hope to create a space that is more intuitive and provides the resources our community needs to access content in a more direct manner.
Technology improvements have been made possible by the tireless work of Tahlequah financial and federal program employees, who have acquired federal funding through ESSER, ECF, eRate, and other sources. We appreciate all our TPS staff.
With all our improvements, our technology team continues to provide teachers and staff with the technology they need for quality education for our students. We know this will have a positive impact today and into the future.
Written by Robert Batson, Tahlequah Public Schools Technology Director.
