Tahlequah High School athletics had an outstanding year. There were several teams that qualified for the post season and had some success. Tahlequah will play 6A-2 football this year and every other sport will be back in 5A.
This winter and spring saw lots of accolades for THS athletics. The Lady Tiger basketball team finished with a record of 22-4, losing in the first round of the State tournament. The Tiger basketball team finished 14-12 after advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2020.
The boys golf team qualified for the 5A Boys State Golf Tournament, finishing sixth place overall in 5A. Sophomore Kaden Tibbetts finished in the top 20 and looks to be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming years.
The Tiger track team qualified several female and male athletes for the State track tournament held in Yukon on May 12-13. Several school records were set at the meet. The Lady Tigers and Tigers had a great meet and several of our athletes got on the medal stand.
Some results include: McKenna Hood with third place in the Girls 800 Meter; McKenna Hood with fourth place in the Girls 1600 Meter; Riley Dotson, Kirsten Kelly, Emily Morrison, and McKenna Hood won sixth place with 4:11.98 in theGirls 4x400 Meter Relay; Riley Dotson, Tori Pham, Annika Barr, and McKenna Hood won eighth place with 10:31 in the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay; Emily Morrison with fifth place in the Girls High Jump; Alexa McClure won third place with the Girls Shot Put; Kori Rainwater went home with sixth place in the Girls Discus; Trae Baker received second place with 1:54.60 in the Boys 800 Meter Class; Trae Baker also won third place with 4:30.64 in the Boys 1600 Meter; Trae Baker, Ismael Perez, Taven Neal, and Jalen Hooper won fourth place in the Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Class.
This year six athletes were named Oklahoma All-State. They are Mikah Vann for softball, Jayley Ray for softball and slow pitch, Hayden Smith for basketball, Trae Baker for cross country, McKenna Hood for cross country, and Tabor Robinson for Soccer. Jayden Moore was also a state champion wrestler this year.
Summer sports are in full swing already. This summer we will have softball and baseball games. Volleyball, basketball, and football will be attending team camps. Once we start back, every athlete will still be required to have a physical packet. These can be found on the district website at www.tahlequahschools.org under athletics. We are switching to RankOne so all athletic forms will now be online.
Even with the investment our state has made in education for this next year, our state still remains behind in per pupil funding. We are thankful for the additional funding for teacher raises and operational costs, but the additional money does not balance the rising costs of running the district. The athletic department will continue to need your help not just for athletics but for the sake of education. The Tahlequah Athletic department will also be looking for more corporate sponsors in the upcoming months.
It has been a very busy but successful year for Tahlequah athletics. As we go into summer, plan to attend an event this fall. Go Tigers!
Written By Athletic Director Matt Cloud.
