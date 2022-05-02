Early in the year of 1923, the Tahlequah Board of Education, led by President J.B. Pearson, issued a proclamation calling an election for the purpose of voting bonds for the construction of a high school building. Before this time, there was no high school work beyond the ninth grade. All students were sent to the Northeastern State Teacher’s College high school department after finishing the ninth grade in the city schools.
Arousing the people of Tahlequah of the need for a four-year high school for the students of Tahlequah and a building to house this high school was due to the untiring work of L.F. Battles, superintendent of the city schools in 1922-1923. Early in the school year, he called a meeting of the parents and teachers and organized the first Parent-Teacher Association of Tahlequah. The need for a high school was brought to the attention of the PTA.
The board called for a mass meeting of the citizens of the city and it was unanimously approved to authorize an election for voting $60,000 in bonds for the erection and equipping of a high school building. Work on the construction began in early summer, and the building was ready for occupancy in January 1924. An open house was held on Feb. 13, 1924.
On Jan. 17, 1924, The Arrow Democrat listed the cost at completion of the high school at $85,000 and said, “Tahlequah has the best high school building, best built, best located, of any town in the United States according to our population.” The building located on Academy Street included an auditorium, study halls, teacher’s rooms, offices, boiler system, a gymnasium (under the auditorium floor), and a fireproof vault for the motion picture machine.
At the beginning of the 1923-1924 school year. Superintendent E.H. McCune organized a four-year high school and found there to be two members of the first senior class. In May 1924, these two, Ben Bliss and James Reid, graduated from THS. Ben became captain in the Oklahoma National Guard and reserve officer in the U.S. Army. James graduated from Davidson College, later received a Master’s degree from Columbia University and eventually returned to become a faculty member at Northeastern State Teachers College.
In 1925, there were five graduates, and in 1926, there were 19, making a total of 26 students to graduate under the leadership of Mr. McCune. In September 1926, J.B. Anthony became superintendent and graduated 153 students in his four-year stay, making a grand total of 179 graduates in the first seven years of Tahlequah High School. In 1928, out of a class of 48 students, 41 went on to college the next year and 30 out of 32 did so the next year.
The original high school building housed high school students for 41 years until the Class of 1964 graduated. THS relocated to its present site in 1965 and is now completing its 57th year. This year’s graduating class of 2022 consists of 248 graduates.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
