It has been a great year at Tahlequah High School.
The end of the school year is upon us. Prom was held at the Northeastern State University ballroom on Saturday, April 28 from 7-10 p.m. We hosted 550 students at this fun event. Junior class sponsors were Mandi Jordan, Candice Yochum, Deb Peterson, and Lori Freymuth. A great time was had by all.
Senior Robby Batson has been selected as an Oklahoma All-Stater and has qualified as a National Merit Scholar. Robby holds the number one spot in the graduating class of 2023 at THS. Emma Maxwell and other valedictorians, Ella Barnes, Kristin Campbell, Hillary Smith, Jacie Bennett, Adam Arnall, Kaylee Marshall, and Avery Barrett will join him on stage at our 2023 graduation commencement that will take place on Friday, May 19th at 7 p.m. at Doc Wadley Stadium. We are proud of our graduates.
Student Marlie Lowrimore represented the THS Business Professionals of America organization at the national competition in Anaheim, California, April 26-30. We are proud of Marlie.
Zade Younes was awarded an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for a week this summer through the LREC writing contest. Matthew Talburt was a runner-up in this competition at LREC and will receive a trip to the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative’s Youth Leadership Summit in Oklahoma City in March 2024. Thank you for supporting our students.
We have some exciting news for the 2023-'24 school year at THS. We have added an additional Cherokee Language teacher at THS. This will enhance our other Cherokee culture and language offerings at our school. We have received approval from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission to start an aviation program at THS in the fall of 2023. Mr. Brian Lambert will work with our students through a partnership with the City of Tahlequah. We are excited to work with Brian, the City of Tahlequah, and the Tahlequah Airport Board in this partnership to build capacity for this growing industry in our area.
Our plan is to add an aviation class level for the next four years. We have 24 students signed up for Aviation I in the fall of 2023. Next, we have worked to create a partnership with THS and the Cherokee Nation Education Department to build onto our existing robotics competition programs at all of our elementary and middle school sites. THS will have a competitive robotics team with class time during the 2023-'24 school year. We are excited that Mrs. Candice Yochum has agreed to coach these fine students and for the enrichment experiences that they will gain. Thank you to Cherokee Nation and Daniel Faddis for providing vital resources for this expanding opportunity.
Our last day for our after-school program through the Boys & Girls Club will be on Friday, May 12. Yearbooks were passed out to students that pre-purchased them today. The cover is awesome and has a playlist of music if you scan the play code. We are proud of our yearbook students and sponsor, Mrs. Melissa Harris.
Students were so excited to get to see this awesome product today. Semester tests for seniors will be on Monday, May 15 for odd classes, first, third, fifth, seventh hours, and Tuesday, May 16 for even classes — zero, second, fourth, and sixth hours. Underclassmen semester tests will be Wednesday, May 17 for odd classes, first, third, fifth, seventh hours, and Thursday, May 18 for even classes — zero, second, fourth, sixth hours. No finals will be given early. If your child misses a final, email Mrs. Hailee Rutherford at rutherfordh@tahlequahschools.org to schedule a makeup test time Monday, May 22-25 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Summer School will be held in June Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon. Students can work at credit recovery and can gain a half credit. Email your child’s academic counselor to get information about this opportunity. This program will be offered through Boys & Girls Club.
For last names starting with the letter "A" through "D" contact Sherry Qualls at quallsd@tahlequahschools.org; "E" though "K" contact Mandi Stafford at parisha@tahlequahschools.org; "L" through "R" contact Jennifer Lynn at lynnj@tahlequahschools.org; and "S" through "Z" contact James Williams at williamsj@tahlequahschools.org.
Written by Tahlequah High School Principal Natalie Cloud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.