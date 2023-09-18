The 2023-’24 school year is here, and we are ready to achieve our goals at Tahlequah High School.
We have 349 freshmen, 357 sophomores, 327 juniors, and 316 seniors enrolled at THS. Our new vice principals this year are Mrs. Stacie Grooms and Mr. Anthony Amason. We are proud to have them join Mrs. Natalie Cloud and Mr. Mark Jordan on the administration team at THS.
This year we have added two Aviation I classes at THS. This program utilizes the AOPA “You Can Fly” curriculum and promotes careers in the aviation, aeronautics, and STEM fields in our state. All program supplies, field trips, and rich learning experiences are funded through a $9,100 grant through the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
This grant was written by Mrs. Natalie Cloud after OAC education liaison Mrs. Pauly Kedy and Mr. Brian Lambert, Tahlequah Airport manager, urged our school to apply and implement this program. Mr. Brian Lambert teaches the aviation classes daily at THS. Students have already created jet engines with paper clips and balloons this semester with the awesome hands-on learning this program provides.
Semester test exemptions have returned to THS for the 2023-’24 school year. We want a positive way to encourage students to have good attendance, and this is one way our students and teachers gave positive feedback of increasing our school attendance. The semester tests for the fall semester will be given on Dec. 20-21. Students that have only four absences and make the grade of “A” in a class, three absences and the grade of “B,” or two absences and the grade of a “C” can be exempt from their semester tests if they also have less than 10 total tardies throughout the semester. Any major discipline issues will negate this benefit. An absence is an absence when teachers are figuring semester exemptions, so make sure you are signed up for Wengage/Sylogist access to monitor this important information for your student.
Some of the amazing opportunities we have at Tahlequah High School that set us apart from other surrounding schools deal with class offerings and rigorous learning opportunities. We offer five advanced placement classes where students test at the end of the course to receive college credits. We have 115 students enrolled in college classes at Northeastern State University or Connors State College. These courses are covered by a Cherokee Nation scholarship or the GEAR UP grant through the Oklahoma Board of Regents.
We have 115 students enrolled in vocational educational classes at the Indian Capital Technology Center, where students can obtain a technical certificate in two school years. We have 10 students enrolled in Oklahoma School of Science and Math, where they can take the most rigorous calculus and physics classes. We also have 22 students taking an internship class where they can have two class periods per day to job shadow and receive hands-on experience in real-life industry, health care, and businesses in our community. We are proud of the long tradition at THS for offering more academic opportunities to our students than what is minimal for a high school education.
We always encourage our students to get involved in one of our many clubs or organizations at THS. We offer Academic Club, Art Club, BPA, Cherokee Club, Native American Heritage Club, Chess Club, English Club, FCA, FCCLA, JROTC, NHS, SWAT, HOSA, Science Club, Spanish Club, Student Council, Leadership, Yearbook, TSA, Robotics, Boys and Girls Club, Link Crew, Prism, E Sports, and Tahlequah Minds Matter.
We plan to host a club day soon during lunch time for students to learn more about each of these groups and how to get involved. Mrs. Ashley Wade emails students daily announcements, which they can use to get connected to each of these groups through a Google Classroom code. Research indicates if students get involved in some part of the school they succeed and graduate. Go Tigers, get involved.
Written by THS Principal Natalie Cloud.
