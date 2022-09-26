Superintendent's Corner: THS students busy with fall activities

Tahlequah High School students are busy with many robust activities this fall.
The THS academic team has an impressive record of 4-2 beating opponents by an impressive 280 points over six rounds completed. The THS Lady Tiger Softball team is off to a stellar season with a 22-5 record. These talented ladies and coaches have also clinched the district title and will compete in regional competition soon for a chance to return to the state tournament. THS Lady Tiger Volleyball team has a 2-17 record with much improvement in the late part of the season. THS Tiger Football has a 1-2 record with a big travel game to Putnam City West in Oklahoma City this Friday night on Oct. 1. Our Tiger Cross Country teams are also flourishing this season with many individual accolades.
This week we celebrate National GEAR UP week by promoting college applications and teacher spotlights of their individual colleges they attended. The GEAR UP grant is provided by the Oklahoma Board of Regents and provides college trips, ACT preparation, tuition and fees reimbursement for concurrent students, professional development, mentoring program, and FAFSA preparation classes for students and parents. THS is proud to partner with GEAR UP to bring all these college-bound strategies to our school.
A small portion of the GEAR UP grant provides the link crew mentoring program. Link Crew is a mentor program in which our current juniors and seniors mentor our incoming freshmen throughout the year. Last year over 90 students — our largest group ever — applied to join the Link Crew program. From those 90 students, 80 were picked to be mentors.
Our mentors come from a wide range of students, who reflect the diversity in our school. Over the summer, our leaders participated in a two day training process in which they learned how to lead our freshmen through several activities on Freshmen Orientation. On the day of Freshmen Orientation, we had over 300 freshmen show up in the pouring rain. Our leaders were placed in groups of two per every 10-12 freshmen.
After some initial activities with the whole group, our leaders took their freshmen to a classroom to lead them through the Link Crew program. The leaders participated in multiple activities with their freshmen culminating in the important 64 squares activity, where our freshmen learned the importance of communication, being involved, and working together. After the activities, our leaders created a GroupMe hub with their freshmen to communicate throughout the year and took their group on a tour of the campus.
We encourage parents to view and ask questions about the mentoring process with their individual students. The leaders have continued to keep in contact with their freshmen. They have sent their freshmen invites to games and encouraged them to participate in school activities. Our leaders are also planning to teach lessons to our freshmen this year, as well as have multiple activities just for our leaders and freshmen to participate in. It is going to be a great year.
We had three students receiving national recognition by college boards for their P-SAT and/or AP exam test scores: Victoria Pham, Kathryn Pursley, Katie Moore, and Robert Batson. Robert Batson was also recognized this month as a National Merit Scholar semifinalist and has submitted his application for the finalist award.
We are so proud of the amazing things that all our outstanding students accomplish at THS. Go Tigers!
Written by Natalie Cloud Tahlequah High School principal.
