Superintendent's Corner: Tiger athletics off to a great start

Going through the summer, Tahlequah Athletics was unsure what the fall season would look like due to COVID-19. The Athletic Department worked on a very complex plan to allow the student-athletes and coaches the opportunity to continue to practice and compete. Since the start of August, the athletic programs are off to a fantastic start.
On Oct. 23, the girls' cross-country team finished sixth at the 6A Regionals, which was held at Mohawk Park in Tulsa. McKenna Hood was the highest finisher for the girls at 13th place. The girls qualified for the state meet held on the campus of Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 30. The boys' cross-country team finished sixth in the 6A Regional and qualified for the state meet in Edmond, as well.
The Tahlequah Lady Tiger softball team finished the year with a 27-10 and reached the state tournament for the ninth time in school history and Coach Ray’s fourth consecutive time. The Lady Tigers won district 5A-4 and hosted regionals on Oct. 6-7, beating Collinsville 17-1 in the finals.
The Lady Tigers were beaten in the first round by Durant 4-1 in the State tournament. The Lady Tigers placed seven on the first team All-District selection, with Lexi Hannah being selected as the 5A-4 district player of the year and Hailey Enlow being named Defensive Player of the Year. The rest of the Tahlequah’s All-District was Mikah Vann, pitcher; Charlea Cochran, utility; Jayley Ray, third base; Mia Allen, outfield; and Jadyn Buttery, catcher. Chris Ray was named 5A-4 Coach of the Year. Lexi Hannah, Mia Allen, and Hailey Enlow all received All-State honors and will represent Tahlequah this summer in the All-State softball games.
The volleyball team finished the year 17-11 and was regional runner-up to the Duncan Demons. Lydia McAlvain and Dorothy Swearingen were named to the 5A East All-Region team, and Swearingen was also named to the large school All-State team.
The Athletic Department is excited to partner with Green Country Sports Network for the football and basketball seasons. Follow them on their YouTube channel. This allows all our parents, fans, and patrons to watch most athletic events from their home computers, free of charge this year. Tahlequah Athletics is asking for more advertisers on their website, as Tahlequah Athletics gets a portion of each advertisement. Tahlequah Athletics will be looking for more corporate sponsors in the upcoming months.
It has been a very busy but successful year for Tahlequah athletics. As we go into the winter, basketball and wrestling are preparing for their respective seasons.
The Athletic Department is starting to prepare for the seventh Annual Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame banquet, which will be held Feb. 5. Last year’s event drew more than 400 guests to the Cherokee Casino Banquet Hall. Nominations are due Dec. 30. If you are interested in more information or would like to nominate a past student-athlete, contact Matt Cloud at the Tahlequah Athletic office. The number is 918-458-4154.
Please plan to attend an event in the near future. Go, Tigers!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
