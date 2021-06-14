It has been a challenging year for Tiger Transportation, but our team of drivers has stepped up to the challenge!
From implementing new regulations to adapting to new schedules and routes, they have consistently gone above and beyond what is asked of them. Our drivers are extremely qualified and experienced, and they truly care about Tahlequah students.
We are busy now with Summer School bus routes, field trips, and sports activities. This is also the time of year when our mechanics are completing bus inspections. This ensures all of our vehicles are in good working order and that all student safety equipment is up to code.
We have two full-time mechanics with more than 40 years of experience between them. They are working hard and attending extra training classes to keep our bus fleet in tip-top shape.
One of our projects this summer is the installation of stop-arm cameras on several more of our route buses. We continue to be focused on student safety here at TPS Transportation. We ask that our community would do their part and never drive through the bus stop signs. This is not only illegal but also extremely dangerous for our students.
Let’s all do our part to get the young people in Tahlequah to and from school as safely as possible!
Bus routes for the Fall semester are being organized right now. If you have questions about route details such as pick-up and drop-off times or locations, please call the Transportation office at 918-458-4168 and ask for Paul Martin or Teresa Ledbetter.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
