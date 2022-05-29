SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: Tigers experienced a strong year in athletics

Tahlequah High School Athletics saw some new faces competing in 6A in basketball, wrestling, baseball, slow pitch, golf, soccer, and track. The postseason was not very friendly to the Tigers, but our student-athletes never gave in or gave up. Some sports will continue to play in 6A, while some will go back down to 5A where we belong.
This Winter and Spring saw lots of accolades for THS Athletics. The Lady Tiger Basketball team finished with a record of 22-4. The Tiger basketball team finished 18-8 losing in 6A regionals.
The boys golf team qualified one Golfer for the 6A Boys State Golf Tournament. Freshman Kaden Tibbetts finished in the middle of the pack and looks to be a force to be reckoned with in upcoming years.
The Tiger Track team qualified several female and male athletes for the State track tournament held in Ardmore on May 13-14. Several school records were set at the meet, but competing at 6A was a different animal.
Members that qualified for the state track meet included: Tatum Havens, Lola Brownfield, Lily Couch, Emily Morrison, McKenna Hood, Tori Pham, Abby Johnson, Alexa McClure, Trae Baker, Eric Burns, Jack Mckee, Jaxon Stickels, and Jacob Tiger.
This year, seven athletes were named Oklahoma All-State: Mia Allen, softball; Lexi Hannah, softball; Hailey Enlow, softball; Faith Springwater, basketball; Smalls Goudeau, basketball; Dorothy Swearingen, volleyball; and Elle Davenport, soccer. We are still waiting to hear from the Baseball Coaches Association.
Summer sports are in full swing already. This summer, we will have softball and baseball games. Volleyball, basketball, and football will be attending team camps. Once we start back every athlete will still be required to have a physical packet. These can be found on the district website www.tahlequahschools.org under athletics. We are switching to RankOne, so all athletic forms will now be online.
With the forecast for budget cuts for all state schools looming, the athletic department will need your help, not just for athletics but for the sake of education. The Tahlequah Athletic department will also be looking for more corporate sponsors in the upcoming months.
It has been a very busy but successful year for Tahlequah Athletics. As we go into Summer, please plan to attend an event this Fall. Go, Tigers!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of Tahlequah Public Schools.
