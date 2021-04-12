Tahlequah Middle School has had such a memorable and amazing school year. Our staff has worked diligently in so many different capacities this year. They are teaching in person to our traditional students, distance learning for students who are home sick, and teaching our virtual students. The time, effort, and heart they have put in this year has been monumental.
Spring is always such a busy time for our TMS Tigers. Spring sports – track, baseball, soccer, tennis, and golf – are all competing and keeping our students motivated academically, as well. We will have a choir concert on May 6. Our drama department is putting on "Shrek the Musical," on May 7.
State testing for our virtual students begins this week, and for all traditional students next week, April 19-23. Teacher Appreciation Week is May 3-7, and we plan on celebrating our staff in a big way. We will have gifts, food, and activities all week. A special thanks goes out to all our parents for their time and support of all these events.
TMS is proud to recognize Sharon McClure as Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022. McClure teaches keyboarding and career exploration to students in grades 6-8. She has been teaching for Tahlequah Public Schools for 17 years. Congratulations to this outstanding teacher.
Candice Jefferson, eighth-grade science teacher, has kicked off a garden club for TMS. Her students are composting leftover food from the cafeteria, have built raised garden beds, meet after school and during daily focus times, and will continue their work throughout our summer enrichment program in June.
Kym Tinsley has been putting in work with our TMS robotics team. They have competed in two tournaments. They are currently ranked fourth, fifth, and sixth in the state of Oklahoma. This year has been a little bit different, as they are learning how to compete virtually with other teams. All three teams are headed to state this week.
TMS is hosting a Summer Enrichment Program for students in grades 5-8. This will be June 1-30, Monday-Thursday, weekly. Invitations for the program are being sent home this week. We will be focusing on gaining skills that were lost through the pandemic through hands-on application. We will also be applying skills through STEM, arts, and other activities.
The end of the year is fast approaching. We will have awards assemblies the last week of school for each grade level. We will celebrate our eighth graders on May 17 with an extended lunch and afternoon activities before they head off to high school. We will not have the traditional fifth-grade night in May. We will host our incoming sixth-grade students in June for a transition/orientation day, so be watching for those dates to be released soon.
We wish everyone a great end to this 2020-2021 school year.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
