Superintendent's Corner: TMS is coming off a strong year

Tahlequah Middle School has had a memorable and amazing school year. We have loved having all students for in-person learning; the activities with choir, band, art show, academic team competitions, sports, etc. are in full swing; we're having parents come in for events and parent nights, and much more.
Spring is always such a busy time for our TMS Tigers. Spring sports track, baseball, soccer, tennis, and golf are all competing and keeping our students motivated academically as well. We will have a choir concert on May 2. Our drama department is putting on our annual talent show on April 13.
Our eighth-grade students are taking the citizenship test for the first time April 12-13. State testing for our students begins on April 20. Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2-6, and we plan on celebrating our staff in a big way. We will have gifts, food, and activities all week. A special thanks goes out to all our parents for their time and support of all these events.
TMS is proud to recognize Candice Jefferson as Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. Jefferson teaches eighth-grade science and has started a gardening club at TMS. Jefferson has been teaching for nine years. She is also working to complete a master's degree in educational leadership.
We would also love to recognize Harold Terry, as he is retiring after 32 years in education. A few of his career highlights include being selected as Teacher of the Year and writing several meaningful grants. Mr. Terry has received research grants, NASA grants, NEA grants, and a National Award for Program Excellence in Washington, D.C. Mr. Terry will be dearly missed by TMS and by Tahlequah Public Schools.
Kym Tinsley has been putting in work with our TMS robotics team. TMS Robotics has 15 members who compete at the local, state, and world levels. We have four teams that competed this year: Artemis, Cu?iosity, That Weird Team, and The Circuits. These teams meet twice a week to build and program their robot to play a one-minute game. On tournament days, teams compete in various competitions including skills, tournament, design, and engineering. We have three teams that qualified for the State Championship and two that will be competing at the World Championship in Dallas. These teams will compete May 7-11 with teams from all over the world. We are accepting donations to help with travel expenses. All donations can be made out to Tahlequah Boys & Girls Club and sent to TMS.
TMS is hosting a Summer Enrichment Program for fifth- through eighth-grade students. This will be May 31 to June 24, Monday through Thursday, weekly. Invitations for the program are being sent home this week. We will be focusing on gaining skills through hands-on application. We will also be applying skills through STEM, arts, and other activities.
The end of the year is fast approaching. We will have awards assemblies during the last week of school for each grade level. We will celebrate our eighth-graders on May 9, with an extended lunch and afternoon activities before they head off to high school. We will host our fifth-graders on May 3 for tours and then host parents with their students on May 3 at 5:30 p.m.
We wish everyone a great end to this 2021-2022 school year!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
