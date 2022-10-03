Superintendent's Corner: TMS kicks off year with excitement

Tahlequah Middle School has had a great start to the school year. We are so excited to have all students in the building for in-person learning.
TMS hosted a summer social event for students and families. They were able to pick up their schedules, show their parents the building, since that couldn’t take place last year, and meet all the TMS staff. In all, we had over 500 families show up for this event.
Tahlequah Middle School leadership has remained the same this year with Abby Keys, principal, and Nita Wright and Josh Davis as assistant principals. The middle school is also pleased to announce the addition of the following new certified staff members: seventh-grade social studies – Stevie Leatherman; seventh-grade science – Sara Yates; seventh-grade math – Kaylee Potter; eighth-grade social studies – Jordan Stewart; special education teachers – Hannah Jordan, Linda Gilbert, and Shelli Lamons; drama – Callie Hancock; and math intervention/STEM – Zach Wheaton.
The year has kicked off with so many awesome events for TMS students. Football, volleyball, softball, and cross country have been competing weekly. TSA officers attended the LEAD conference last week. Robotics teams are prepping to host several tournaments over the next few months. Honor Choir has been competing and bringing home awards.
Our after-school program is off to a great start with an average of 125 students staying each day. We have a recovery time daily for students to complete missing work or receive tutoring. Students are participating in activities, such as chess club, karaoke club, sports, crafts, gardening, martial arts, robotics, Minecraft club, and more. Mr. Benson also has been awarded a STEM grant and we are planning how to serve our students in this area, as well. We always welcome more students to participate in our after school program – sign-up forms are in our attendance office.
We had student picture day last week. We also loved participating and showing our school spirit for THS Homecoming Week with the daily dress-up events. We will be celebrating two more important weeks by coming up with special events. Bully Prevention Week is Oct. 17-21, with events taking place daily. Red Ribbon/Drug-Free Week will follow, Oct. 24-28, with activities and dress-up days showing our commitment to being drug free.
Our cheer and pom teams are getting ready for a performance at the annual “Pink Out” football game on Oct. 6. Choir has been active with 10 of our students being selected for the 2021 Eastern District Honor Choir – Gracie Franks, Jonah Geiger, Iris Martin, Parker Pruitt, Kaylen Parish, Dawson Holderbee, and Valon Pllana.
The middle school is doing a corporate banner fundraiser for their building again this year. You may purchase a color banner with your business logo, to be displayed in the middle school gym. There are numerous activities in the middle school gym: assemblies, classes, exercise groups, inductions, and sporting events for middle school as well as high school students. This fundraiser keeps students from doing door-to-door sales as well as protecting classroom instruction time. It has been a great success and if any business owner is interested, contact the middle school for more details.
Time flies when you are having fun and these students make the day go quickly. Thank you, parents for sharing your most precious commodity. Go Tigers!
Written by Abby Keys Tahlequah Middle School principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.