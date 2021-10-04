Superintendent's Corner: TMS off to great start, looking forward to bright future

Tahlequah Middle School has had a great start to the school year. We are so excited to have all students in the building for in-person learning.
TMS did two different summer social events for students and families. The first was for incoming sixth-grade students to pick up their schedules, meet their teachers, tour the building, and get a packet of information about TMS. The second event was for our returning seventh- and eighth-grade students. They were able to pick up their schedules, show their parents the building, since that couldn’t take place last year, and meet all the TMS staff. In all, we had over 500 families show up for these two events.
TMS leadership has remained the same this year, with Abby Keys serving as principal, and Nita Wright and Josh Davis serving as assistant principals. TMS is also pleased to announce the addition of the following new certified staff members: seventh-grade language arts, Lorie Wilkie; eighth-grade language arts, Ann Meigs; special education teacher, Leslie Dodge; math intervention/STEM, Joe Freymuth; preventionist, Dan Vivion; librarian, Misty Boston; and counselor, Addie Boulware.
The year has kicked off with so many awesome events for TMS students. Football, volleyball, softball, and cross country have been competing weekly. TSA officers attended the LEAD conference last week. Robotics teams are prepping to host several tournaments over the next few months. New course offerings were added this year – an advanced eighth-grade science class this year, a gardening/biology elective, life skills class, and a math intervention/stem class. We are currently creating a CALM Room for student services.
Our After-School Program is off to a great start with an average of 125 students staying each day. We have a recovery time daily for students to complete missing work or receive tutoring. Students are participating in activities such as chess club, karaoke club, sports, crafts, gardening, martial arts, robotics, Minecraft club, and more. We always welcome more students to participate in our After-School Program—sign-up forms are in our attendance office.
TMS is still doing the best they can to provide social distancing opportunities, hand sanitizing stations, masks for students, if they choose, at the door each morning, and promoting efficient hand-washing. Parents are doing a great job of notifying the school when a student is sick and great at screening their students before they send them to school. We really appreciate everyone working together to make this happen.
We had student picture day last week. We also loved participating and showing our school spirit for THS Homecoming Week with the daily dress-up events. We will be celebrating two more important weeks coming up with special events. Bully Prevention Week is Oct. 18-22, with events taking place daily. Red Ribbon/Drug-Free Week will follow, Oct. 25-29, with activities and dress-up days showing our commitment to being drug-free.
Our cheer and pom teams are getting ready for a performance at the annual “Pink Out” football game on Oct. 19. This year, the Pink Out game will be dedicated to our student, Payton Swim. Choir has been active with 10 of our students being selected for the 2021 Eastern District Honor Choir – Ashlyn Ford, Kaylee Morris, Vivie Hausher, Madison Retherford, Anna Peters, Iris Martin, Gracie Franks, Kenzie Daniels, Emerald Millsap, and Jonah Geiger.
TMS is doing a corporate banner fundraiser for their building again this year. You may purchase a color banner with your business logo, to be displayed in the gym. There are numerous activities in the gym: assemblies, classes, exercise groups, inductions, and sporting events for TMS as well as high school students. This fundraiser keeps students from doing door-to-door sales, and protects classroom instruction time. It has been a great success and if any business owner is interested, please contact the Middle School for more details.
Time flies when you are having fun and these students make the day go quickly! Thank you, parents, for sharing your most precious commodity. Go, Tigers!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
