Normally I would be discussing Tahlequah Middle School for this article, and I will make note of a few happenings at that site, but there is a much bigger situation occurring in our district at this time.
All of our sites are working diligently to make sure our students are having a semblance of learning “normalcy” during the coronavirus pandemic. Each site is providing its students with learning material for April, and this is outlined in the Parent/Student Extended Learning Guide for each school. These documents are posted on the Tahlequah Public School District’s website, along with each site’s Facebook account. Learning is occurring online and through paper packets for individuals who do not have a computer or similar device and-or internet service. Teachers are working tirelessly to provide lessons, contact students and assist with learning.
If your child has not received any direction from their teacher, maybe you have had a change of phone number, change of address, etc, and need to contact the school. There is an administrator at each site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and he or she can help facilitate communication for the learning process.
Teachers will be available Monday through Friday at pre-determined times to help students and parents/guardians with learning packets. These times are posted in the Parent/Student Extended Learning Guide on the district and the individual schools' websites. Don’t hesitate to contact us if you feel your child is struggling with the assignments/activities provided during the distance learning time. The buildings are being cleaned and sanitized daily by custodial staff. If you need to get anything from the school – locker contents, medications, learning packets – please contact the administrators at your school sites and they will make arrangements to help you.
A couple of things to note at the middle school. I want to recognize the Masonic Teacher of Today, who happens to also be the TMS Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021: Mrs. Rebecca Owen. Owen teaches seventh-grade science and does an outstanding job; her classroom is innovative and fun. I would also like to recognize the Masonic Students of Today award recipients from the middle school. These young men and women are being recognized for their academic efforts, citizenship and character. They are: eighth-graders Kathryn Pursley, Rhett Hamilton, Matthew Talburt, Ethan Sisk, Victoria Pham, Noe Sosa and Yesenia Ibarra; seventh-graders Aulton Childers, Sadie Stanglin, Teara Swimmer, Dylan Falling, Waitter Wacoche, Nathan Robb, and Haley Harless; and sixth-graders Felix Lu, Carsyn Gilbert, Alyssa Pham, Eli Batie, Haley Weaver and Mathew Walters. Congratulations to these students. You make TPS and your families proud.
Finally, there are some TMS staff members who are retiring at the end of this school year. Russell Hudgens, who teaches science, is retiring after 23 years with TPS; Robbie Lankford, who is the ISD instructor, has been with the district for 28 years; Glennda Pettus, sixth-grade math teacher, has been with the district 34 years; and David Bookout, TMS principal, is retiring after 29 years as an administrator. Their presence will be missed but the impact they have had on students will be ongoing for many years to come. Congratulations to you all and good luck in your retirement.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.