I want to thank our parents, students, staff, board members, community members and community partners for their support of Tahlequah Public Schools during these trying times. With the abrupt ending of the 2019-'20 school year and the question marks surrounding the beginning of the 2020-'21 school year, things are difficult for everyone involved.
We have delayed the first day of school for students until Aug. 27. This will give our staff an extra two weeks to prepare for virtual learning and other possible eventualities that the current pandemic may thrust upon us.
At this time, approximately 1,000 of our 3,600 students are enrolled in our virtual program. We will do our best to provide a clean, socially distanced environment for those students who will be attending in person. When students do return, they will be required to wear a face covering which can be a mask or a face shield. Face coverings will be required on the school bus. as well.
To avoid large groups from gathering prior to the start of school, we will observe strict drop-off times for all students who do not ride a bus. Elementary and middle school students cannot enter the buildings until 7:45 a.m., and high school students cannot enter until 7:40.
These are difficult times and it saddens me when I think of all that our students have missed out on. I know many of our policies will be restrictive and not popular, but please know that all decisions made by the school are made with the health and safety of our students, staff and their families in mind.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
