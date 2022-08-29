Superintendent's Corner: TPS Child Nutrition rocks and roars

Welcome back! Our halls are once again filled with our community's children and the district team members who support their educational growth.
After the past two years of changing processes due to COVID-19, our child nutrition teams are excited to get back to offering multiple options and serving meals in our cafeterias. We love to see those smiling faces every day.
Speaking of change - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is the governing body of our child nutrition programs and they have made a significant change to our process this year.
We are no longer able to offer free meals to all students and we are required to collect Free and Reduced Price Meals applications from district families.
As a district, we ROAR - Removing Obstacles; Achieving Results - and our child nutrition team has done that with the Free and Reduced Priced Meals application this year.
The application is now available online through the Wengage guardian portal and it has proved to be a huge convenience for our families. It only takes a few minutes to complete and submit the application online with no chance of it getting lost before it reaches the Child Nutrition Office.
We ask all district families to submit one whether they think they qualify or not.
If a family qualifies, the student will either receive meals free of charge or meals at the reduced price of 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
The F&R program impacts almost every aspect of our education system.
Your participation in this program correlates with our ability to provide students with the best educational opportunities we can provide. They play a vital role within our district because many grants and Title funding for the year are based on the F&R applications.
The funding and grants received help every student in the Tahlequah Public Schools District.
Help us stay strong and progressive through your submission of a Free and Reduced application.
As we navigate through another school year, our child nutrition teams will be doing their part to support the educational growth of our students by providing nutritionally strong, kid-friendly meals that comply with USDA regulations.
We hope you'll encourage your children to participate in our meal programs.
We are truly grateful for your support and look forward to serving your children.
Child nutrition: We rock and roar.
Written by Dana Dobson Tahlequah Public Schools child nutrition director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.