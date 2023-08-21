Tahlequah Public School’s Child Nutrition Department is excited to welcome our students back for the 2023–'24 school year.
Applications are available online for free and reduced meals. There is a how-to video posted on the Tahlequah Public Schools Child Nutrition Facebook page for those needing assistance filling out the online application. Parents must have a username/password set up for their child to access the online application through Wen-Gage – now known as Sylogist. If you are needing further assistance, call 918-458-4193.
There are many reasons why everyone should fill out one of our free/reduced lunch forms. Every application is important to our district. They not only help with providing nutritious, delicious meals, but they also help our district when it comes to receiving state and federal funding, grants, etc.
We will have a drawing for a free pair of Apple Air Pods at each elementary, middle, and high school on Sept. 1, 2023. Each student who has applied by Aug. 31 will be eligible to win.
As we all are aware the prices of groceries have been on a steady increase. One thing that will not change this year is our meal prices. We have filed and were approved for an exemption with the state to keep our meal prices the same for the upcoming school year. Breakfast prices are the same across the district for students at $2 for full price and 30 cents for reduced price. Lunch prices at the elementaries are $3 for full price and 40 cents for reduced price. Lunch prices at the middle and high school are $3.25 for full price and 40 cents for reduced. All adults or second meals are $2.50 for breakfast and $4.85 for lunch. Students are not allowed to charge second meals or any a la carte items. They must have money in their accounts at time of sale or cash in their hand for these purchases.
We have been working on some changes to our department. We have purchased new equipment, opened a new adventure line at Tahlequah Middle School, and will be opening the “Tigers Den” at the high school. The middle school has a new pizza conveyor oven. This should provide crispier, even baked pizzas and calzones. We will also be changing the theme this year along with some new recipes the kids should love.
The high school will be opening a third line option available known as the "Tiger’s Den." High schoolers will be able to receive a reimbursable meal from this line or choose to purchase extra options such as fruit smoothies, flavored coffees, cookies, ice creams, etc. All items will still be smart snack approved as well as state approved for our students.
We cannot wait to see and serve all our Tahlequah Tiger cats and kittens.
Written by Child Nutrition Assistant Director Heid Krueger.
