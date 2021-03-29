This past year has presented Tahlequah Public Schools with many challenges we could not have envisioned two years ago: new instructional delivery methods, new protocols for delivery of nutrition, cancellation of many activities, visitor protocols, isolations and quarantines, technology challenges, disinfection schedules, virtual meetings, virtual school, traditional school, personal protective equipment, and temperature checks, to name a few.
Administrators, teachers, and support staff have worked together to navigate this new and different school year while making sure we provide the best education possible for our students. We were able to offer families the choice of virtual or traditional educational services while keeping school buildings open most of the school year.
We could not have made this happen without the partnerships of parents and the community. We are grateful for parents, grandparents, friends, and community members who have supported students who are learning from home. We have welcomed back many students as virus rates are declining and vaccines have become available. Although the new normal has changed, everyone is working together to adapt.
TPS has been proactive in the integration of instruction through technology, but this year has required all staff and most of our students to adapt to instruction on individual devices, platforms of lesson delivery, and troubleshooting challenges. Many teachers have provided lessons to both in-person and virtual students while learning new platforms to deliver instruction. Eric Jones and Samantha Allen, instructional technology coaches, have been invaluable resources assisting staff and students through these added avenues of learning.
Our special education department has provided services for our virtual students in the provision of education and related services, including speech services, occupational and physical therapies. Special education services have continued, including child find services while following safety guidelines.
TPS offers special education services to qualifying students with special learning needs. Services are provided and designed to meet the individual needs of the student as written in their individualized educational program. Services are available for children, birth to 3 years old through Oklahoma Sooner Start programs, and public schools begin providing services at the age of three. If you have questions or need more information, contact your child’s school counselor, or contact Susan VanZant, director of special services, at 918-458-4100.
Although we have met many obstacles this year, we can also count positive results.
Some students are finding more success with digital learning and are learning to collaborate with classmates through digital classes. These skills will carry to the future in college and careers. Delivery of education will be forever changed, and we will continue utilizing the successful results while looking forward to the reintegration of routines put on hold during this pandemic.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
