SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: TPS continues partnership with B&GC, OSDE 21st Century Grant program

Tahlequah Public Schools is proud to continue a partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education 21st Century Grant program and the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah to offer an after-school program for our students.
The partnership has allowed us to serve hundreds of students every day and expand our after-school program to enrich the lives of our students. The Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah has been instrumental in serving our students for many years. Sharon Ballew and Yazmin Quezada of the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah make a difference in the lives of our students each day.
Tahlequah is fortunate to have three 21st CCLC grants that serve six schools. The partnership with the state department and Director Sonia Jonson has been amazing. The first grant serves students at Cherokee Elementary and Briggs Elementary School. This grant is in its first year of its second consecutive five year award cycle.
The coordinator at Cherokee is Heather Taylor. This year Cherokee serves approximately 195 students daily. Cherokee students are doing robotics, running club, walking club, bike club, Native American culture club, Spanish club, art, P.E., photography, archery, and many other activities every day. Briggs Elementary School, a K-8 dependent school district that partners with TPS for the grant, serves approximately 220 students. The coordinator at Briggs is Angel Supernaw. Students at Briggs do many enrichment activities each day including, but not limited to, chess club, PE, crochet, band, mentoring programs, and culture clubs. During the spring months, Briggs will begin a walking fitness club with the help of Cherokee Nation.
The second grant serves students at Greenwood Elementary and Heritage Elementary. This grant is in year five of a five-year cycle. Greenwood has approximately 230 students staying daily for the aftercare program. Greenwood offers a rotation schedule throughout the year for students to choose and sign up for a total of five clubs weekly. Clubs include cooking, art, STEM, Lego building, crochet, leadership, Mentoring Matters, competitive robotics, gardening, board games, book club, sports club, checkers and chess, drawing, Girl Power, Guy Time, Just Dance, walking field trips, yoga, indoor/outdoor games, and more.
Greenwood's aftercare program is led by co-directors including Deena Jones, 21st Century site leader, and Tammy Wilson, Boys & Girls Club site leader.
The Heritage after-school coordinator is Cheryl Arnall. Heritage serves approximately 206 students each day in the program. Heritage students participate in STEM, running or walking club, Smart Moves, PE, macramé, Little Einstein’s Science Club, Cherokee culture club, Kindness Club, learning with Legos, recreation and competitive robotics, hand embroidery, and jewelry making.
The third grant serves students at Sequoyah Pre-K and Tahlequah Middle School. This grant is in year four of a five-year cycle. The Pre-K program coordinator is Tiffany Cacy. Sequoyah is serving approximately 105 3- and 4-year-old students every day. The students can participate in fine motor, dramatic play, dance club, art, P.E., and STEM club.
TMS is led by after-school coordinator Kevin Benson. TMS averages 125 students a day. That number has tremendously increased since the beginning of the grant cycle. Students can get homework help with support from trained staff. After a nutritious meal, the students choose an enrichment activity to attend. The enrichment activities include playing boardgames, coding and flying drones, art and crafts, robotics, sports, esports, STEM Club, bike club, and many other activities.
All these after-school programs allow us to extend our services to students and their families each day. Students get the homework help they need, get extra tutoring when they need it, have a hot supper meal every day, and get to experience enrichment activities they may never have before. We are thankful for the OSDE and the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah for making them happen.
Written by Executive Director of Elementary Education and Special Programs Kair Ridenhour.
