SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: TPS continues to improve projects, other aspects of operations

We are continually looking to make improvements to all aspects of our operations at Tahlequah Public Schools.
Here is an update on some projects that have been completed, are on-going, or are in the planning stages at TPS.
At Tahlequah High School, we are making roof repairs on the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center and Performing Arts Center. We have also recently repainted the front lobby of the PAC and replaced some of the baseboards to freshen up the space. Construction is beginning on an additional classroom in the math commons area. Fencing has also been added this year to secure a couple spaces that were identified in our Tahlequah High School safety needs assessment.
At Tahlequah Middle School, we have completed the much-needed roof repairs and will soon be making repairs on the middle school gym. Progress is also being made on the new turf being installed at the middle school football field and our new indoor athletic facility at the baseball and softball fields. At Sequoyah Elementary we are preparing for the roof replacement of the gym and northeast building. We are in the bidding process of our Greenwood and Cherokee projects and hope to have those projects started soon.
With all these projects going on, we still must find time to fix daily issues and Tahlequah Public Schools has been blessed with some of the best maintenance personnel around. We have completed 90% of all work orders assigned with 3,240 work orders submitted and 2,900 of them completed. At the maintenance department, we try to start everyday laughing and end every day laughing. It is important to know what you do matters, and we feel every day is an opportunity to make a positive difference.
We are so grateful for the support of the city and all the departments. It appears to be understood a community is only as good as its school system, and a school system is only as good as its community.
Written by Tahlequah Public Schools Director of Operations Brad Jones.
