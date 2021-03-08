Tahlequah Public Schools has been battling with COVID-19 since last March, and will continue our efforts to prevent the spread of this communicable disease.
In accordance with our policies, we are still adhering to protocols of restricting access to school property, activities, and events, conducting temperature checks, requiring masks to be worn, and making efforts to social distance. The district also is following extra precautions as it cleans and sanitizes our buildings. We have hired a facility sanitation specialist who sanitizes every evening at all sites and disinfects using electro-static sprayers.
Contacting tracing has been a huge responsibility the district has been asked to coordinate with the Cherokee County Health Department to help stop the possible spread of the virus. A student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 is in isolation for 10 days and can return on Day 11 only if symptom-free.
Currently, TPS is following the CDC COVID-19 guidance supported by the Oklahoma State Department of Education for quarantines as follows: Quarantine can end after Day 10, return to school on Day 11, without testing, and symptom-free. If testing is conducted on day 5, 6, 7 of the quarantine, then quarantine can end after Day 7 if the test is negative with no symptoms, and return to school on Day 8.
All employees and students should continue to monitor their health for COVID-19 and watch for the symptoms, which may include: cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; chills; fever; sore throat; muscle pain; and new loss of taste or smell.
Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. The most current information can be found at www.cdc.gov.
To assist TPS in the battle against COVID-19, vaccines became available to teachers at the end of February and the Cherokee County Health Department began coordinating with TPS and Northeastern Health Systems to sign up teachers for the vaccine. Many of our teachers and staff took advantage of this opportunity and began the vaccination process last week. Cherokee Nation has also provided vaccines to many of our staff in a community effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
