Superintendent's Corner: TPS, doing its best to combat the virus

As the 2021-22 school year begins, we find ourselves seemingly back to where we started last year. This year, we will continue to do the best we can with our mitigation efforts, which include social distancing to the best we can, enhanced cleaning, and improved air filtration.
Though our state has banned mask mandates in schools, I still implore all staff, parents, and students to wear a mask while on school grounds. We need you and expect you to mask up, wash your hands frequently, and keep your distance whenever possible.
Also, if your child is exhibiting any symptoms, please keep him or her home. When you take the child to get tested, please do not let that child return to school until you have received a negative result. If your child does test positive for COVID-19, please contact the school and provide proof of the diagnosis.
We will continue to post positive cases daily on our Facebook page, and we never list any identifying information other than the school site. The safety of our kids should not be divisive or political. Please help our school and the community slow the spread.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.