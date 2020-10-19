For schools, budgets are always a challenge. School systems require a vast amount of resources to operate and to provide our students with the best educational opportunities possible. There is never enough money to do all of the things we would like to provide for our students and teachers.
Thanks to the help of the Tahlequah Public School Foundation, many teachers and students get additional resources that otherwise would not be provided.
Each year, the TPSF receives between $50-70 thousand in grant requests from teachers for use in their classrooms. Like all grants, there is a strict process to ensure fairness and clean transfer of funding.
Teachers write the requests using a rubric, which is then used as a scoring sheet for the reviewers. The rubric clearly outlines the weight and amount of points given to each section which must be completed based on need, the number of students assisted, how the project affects the community, etc.
Once completed, the requests go to the grant committee chair who removes the names of the teacher and the school making the request. Then, the grants are submitted to the committee, made up of members of the TPSF board, who review, score, and rank the requests. The funding is given out based on the rankings of the requests until all of the money is depleted.
The year 2020 has brought many challenges for all of us, including families, students, businesses, and of course, the schools. Unfortunately, it has brought about challenges for the TPSF, as well. The group depends on two major fundraisers during the year, both of which had to be canceled this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the past several years, the group has also had an anonymous donor who has given a large sum that has been used to subsidize the grant funding. Should this donor pull out for any reason, the funds would drop approximately 75 percent.
The TPSF is led by a dedicated and motivated board of directors made up of community volunteers who love and appreciate our teachers, administrators, and most of all, our students
Each year, additional donations are important to provide additional funding to our schools. This year, that is especially true. Any donation is truly welcomed and appreciated. For more information, visit the TPSF website at tahlequahpublicschoolsfoundation.com.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
