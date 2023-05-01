As always, the world of grants at Tahlequah Public Schools is a busy and exciting one.
Thousands of competitive grant dollars help us make our district a more effective educational institution each year. Here are some updates of just a few.
Our Farm to School grant recently brought a mobile dairy to all our elementary schools. Students were able to learn about how a dairy works and see a dairy cow in real life. This was an amazing opportunity the Southwest Dairy Farmers put together for our students. Our students really loved seeing this.
TPS recently received a Mental Health Awareness Training Grant. The purpose of this program is to train individuals to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental disorders, particularly serious mental illness, establish linkages with school and/or community based mental health agencies to refer individuals with the signs or symptoms of mental illness to appropriate services, train emergency services personnel, law enforcement, fire department personnel, and others to identify people with a mental disorder and employ crisis de-escalation techniques, and educate individuals about resources available in the community for individuals with a mental disorder. We are excited to work with community partners to train our staff and community members.
Tahlequah High School has received a Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust grant. TSET Healthy Incentive Grants promote wellness by offering grants to school districts, school sites, and local communities that adopt health-promoting policies and strategies. They are designed to encourage healthy eating, physical activity, and tobacco-free lifestyles.
TPS recently worked with the National Indian Women’s Health Resource Center to bring a Homeland Security representative to talk to parents and community members about how to protect children online. He talked about cyber safety and keeping our students safe. He had a wonderful presentation and so many great points. We look forward to bringing him back so we can continue spreading this helpful information.
Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation had their annual Uncorked event on April 15 at the Chapman Center. They awarded over $10,000 to seven teachers in our district. Jessica Morrison, Alison Hunter/Michael Peters, Melissa Corn, Heather Zimmer, Gina Fisher, Kym Tinsley, and Candice Jefferson were all recipients of a Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation Grant. Thank you to all the sponsors who helped make the event a success.
We know one of the most important aspects of teaching is learning. After all, a teacher who cannot learn is also a teacher who will not be effective in the classroom. A good teacher must teach in the world where students live. Because of our MHAT grant, School Climate Transformation Grant, and our Innovative Literacy Grant, we are able to offer teachers professional development opportunities this summer. We are offering several classes for our teachers and support staff July 18-20.
We have about 30 different sessions we are offering our staff members — from dyslexia training to mental health awareness classes to classroom management to relationship building. We are excited to bring in experts in different areas to help our teachers and support staff grow. We know it will help our teachers and support staff improve their classroom performance and their ability to connect with students.
TPS is truly thankful for the many grant opportunities we have as well as the amazing partnerships within the community. We cannot educate children alone. We know it takes a village.
Written by TPS Federal AND State Programs and Grants Director Lacie Wilson.
