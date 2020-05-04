District leaders are continuing to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while developing new strategies for continuing to best serve our students.
We are proud to report as of April 24, the Tahlequah Public Schools Child Nutrition team (outsourced by Sodexo) has served 24,771 meals, which is an average of 1,652 meals served per day. Families can pick up meals every Wednesday and Friday, curbside at Cherokee Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals are also available for pick up at our mobile sites, Garden Walk Apartments and Fox Mobile Homes, every Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Many district administrators continue to assist in this effort.
Behind the scenes, our custodial group, Ace Facilities, has been working for weeks disinfecting our sites. They bring 35-plus years of experience working in schools and bring in additional years working in hospital settings. Ace Facilities recently conducted an onsite training for all custodial staff. Custodians received training in deep cleaning surfaces with respect to the COVID-19 virus. As each site has been disinfected with respect to the virus, custodians have then moved forward to begin the yearly process of floor maintenance in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year.
Our district plan is to add electrostatic sprayers for routine sanitizing at all our sites to add another layer of protection. To this point, all orders for this type of equipment has been limited to hospitals and health care facilities. Hopefully this will change soon to allow school districts to purchase these items.
According to CDC, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person through close contact or respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Although children are at lower risk for contracting this virus, families are asked to follow precautions which include:
• Wash hands often using soap and water.
• Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable.
• Avoid touching the face, nose or eyes.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as counters, light switches, doorknobs, sinks and faucets.
• Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.