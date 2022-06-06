SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: TPS makes upgrades to improve connectivity, security

The summer is always an exciting time for the technology department at Tahlequah Public Schools. When students and teachers are away from the buildings, it provides a great opportunity to plan and implement needed technology upgrades. A typical summer includes upgrading our district PCs, cleaning, and repairing student devices, and making technology ready for the next school year. However, there are many other items on the horizon for technology these coming months.
One exciting change for TPS next year is the offering of the “Student Device Protection Plan.” This will be available to parents to purchase online starting in July. The cost will be $25 per student device and will cover all or part of accidental damage to the device. It will be an annual cost. Additional details will be provided soon.
We are also offering a limited number of hotspots to families that have no internet access at the home. We will have a limited quantity so we will be giving them out at school open house nights in August. Families interested in acquiring a hotspot for the year will need to attend their open house and sign the agreement to acquire one. We will continue to take requests after the hotspots are gone and requestors will be placed on a waiting list.
The district is also applying for Emergency Connectivity Fund funding which could – if approved – bring an additional number of hotspots to the district. In addition, we are asking for school bus hotspots which will provide connectivity on the bus ride home. This will allow students to utilize their student devices on the ride to and from school.
The district has approved and is in the middle of upgrading the technology server core, a new phone system, and a new intercom system for Greenwood and Cherokee elementary. Some of these projects should be completed before the start of school.
The technology team is also in the first year of the technology replacement plan which is a five-year plan to replace many of the devices in our schools. This summer we will be replacing Windows PCs at Cherokee and Greenwood Elementary, Central Academy, Sequoyah pre-K, and administration.
The district is also making an investment in student/staff safety, security, and awareness. Many things have been implemented like Managed Methods, student safety software; Two-Factor Authentication for staff, secures student and staff data; Lightspeed, CIPA compliance; and Fortinet, firewall security. They have been and continue to be a top concern for Tahlequah, and we will continue to make advancements in these areas.
Currently, TPS technology is working on many projects. Our technology team is dedicated to providing teachers and staff the technology they need to provide a quality education for our students.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
