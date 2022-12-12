SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: TPS offers various grants, resources for students

Tahlequah Public Schools is very fortunate to have so many grants and resources. Because of these resources we can remove obstacles and achieve results.
Some grants are for individual teachers, and some are for the entire district. This year we received $17,711.06 from the Tahlequah Community Fund. The Foundation provided grants of different amounts to seven of our teachers to purchase items for their classrooms.
TPS educators who received the grant include Dan Sisk, Stevie Letherman, Sara Jordan, Phillip Bush, Lori Cosby, Kym Tinsley, and Ellie Vega. They all received grants for different amounts to use in their classroom. Not only did the Tahlequah Community Fund provide grants, but they also raised $148,572 to go towards getting lights for THS tennis courts.
Donors Choose worked with the State of Oklahoma Department of Education recently to give out several $800 grants for classroom specific items. We had several teachers who received funding for their items. Mandi Jordan, Kris Cooper, Wendy Jordan, Beth Davis, Melissa Corn, Heather Willis, Amanda Dry, Sarah C. Jordan, Deena Joes, Amanda Hatler, and Morgan L. Smith all received items funded by Donors Choose.
A few of the grants we work with help the entire district. The USDE School Climate Transformation Grant was awarded in September 2020. The district is very excited about the services this large, five-year grant brings to our students and staff. This grant provides an additional school-based social worker, two therapeutic counselors, a preventionist, a reconnecting youth teacher, an attendance officer, and family and community engagement director.
Tahlequah Public School District is implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports in all elementary and secondary schools. Our district Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coordinator/coach works collaboratively with school teams and administration to implement, sustain, and continually improve student achievement and behaviors through PBIS and MTSS services.
We provide support for schools in the following areas: school-wide and classroom resources, problem solving models, professional learning opportunities, and improvement of school climate and culture district wide. Professional learning opportunities will focus on trauma informed practices and the social emotional well-being of our students. This grant will help us create a comprehensive plan to support the whole child, meet the needs of all students, and to reach our goal of "Removing Obstacles, Achieving Results."
The USDE Innovative Approach to Literacy Grant is a five-year grant that will help increase literacy instruction through the use of reading teachers at the middle school and high school, literacy paraprofessionals for all grades, library assistants at the elementary schools, and a parent engagement specialist. IAL will also help get high quality professional development to ensure that literacy instruction is inclusive, supportive, and employs proven methods to increase literacy achievement. With help of the grant, TPS will increase access to books through several distribution methods. All students will receive two books of their choice each year. A partnership with health providers will enable books to be distributed to parents of children ages birth to 4 years old during well child checkups.
There are many other district grants. One is our McKinney-Vento grant. The grant helps provide for a school-based social worker and a family service provider. TPS has identified over 300 students to assist with this grant. Another is our Strategic Framework Grant. It helps fund a community preventionist, coalition assistant, project director, vape alarms, Swat team/Leadership teamwork at 10 districts, and compliance checks with the police department/drug task force. We have a USDA Farm-to-School Grant. The Farm-to-School grant supports planning, developing, and implementing farm-to-school programs. USDA's Farm-to-School grants are an important way to help state, regional, and local organizations as they initiate, expand, and institutionalize farm-to-school efforts.
Tahlequah received the Oklahoma Schools COVID-19 Prevention Project, which was initially funded in January 2022. Nursing staff will be hired to conduct tests at the Outreach Center.
These are just a few of the grants that help us fulfill our vision of "Tigers ROAR: Removing Obstacles, Achieving Results."
Written by Lacie Wilson, TPS Federal and State Programs and Grants director.
