It is that time of year again when we begin to organize our schedules for the upcoming year's enrollment. This is a lengthy process that generally takes all spring and summer to accomplish.
We are especially eager to begin this task as last year's enrollment was cut short when the COVID pandemic arrived in March and shut everything down. Many students had not completed and returned their enrollment. School resumed in August, leaving many students unenrolled for the 2020-2021 school year and school sites scrambling for student information.
As we studied various methods for enrollment and considering limited access to buildings and the enrollment office, our ultimate decision was to move enrollment to an online, electronic process. Parents may still call the appropriate site for paper enrollment packets or come to the Board of Education, 225 N. Water St., for help with electronic enrollment.
The electronic enrollment process will begin with parents securing an email address and then completing a form, https://forms.gle/zhS7yAPmGsDANtFU9, requesting they be set up with access to the student's information in the District's student information system, known as Wengage.
Once a parent has been assigned a parent log-in they will be able to update enrollment information online.
Any parent wishing to complete this process online but lacking a device may come to the Board of Education for assistance.
Students new to the district, such as those coming from Briggs, Tenkiller, Grand View, or other cities or states will follow the same process.
Beginning Feb. 1, all forms will be available online. Begin the process today to be ready on Feb. 1 for electronic enrollment. If parents have any questions or need assistance in any way, they may call the Board of Education office at 918-458-4100.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.