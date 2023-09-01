Tahlequah Public Schools has strong academics, highly competitive athletic teams, and award-winning arts and music programs.
The programs and services that TPS offers to our students is above and beyond what other districts provide. The level of community involvement and support is exceptional in Tahlequah, and we are honored to have so many valued business partnerships.
We kicked off the new school year partnering with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and celebrated our staff with breakfast, coffee, activities, and gifts sponsored by our local businesses. The Tahlequah School Foundation also provided everyone’s lunch and recognized our district and site teachers of the year with a plaque and money. Tahlequah Public Schools District Teacher of the Year is Mrs. Ginger Allen.
The following are site teachers of the year: Monica Spears at Sequoyah Elementary; Heather Zimmer at Cherokee Elementary; Ginger Allen at Greenwood Elementary; Natash McIntosh at Heritage Elementary; Trico Blue at Middle School; and Anthony Amason at High School.
The overwhelming feeling of being appreciated was evident as staff was honored by our community stakeholders. We intend to build on our positive culture to ensure the continued success of our students, schools, and community.
TPS has worked hard to create excellent teams at each site, hiring 40 new teachers and 20 support staff. We are excited they chose to come to Tahlequah Public Schools to make a positive difference in the lives of students. The district provided all staff with updated safety training, as well as other training in TPS policy, expectations, effective teaching strategies, and technology. We also provide new teachers with mentor teachers to give them the support they need to be successful throughout the year.
I am looking forward to another awesome school year, and I am accessible to all stakeholders that may have any questions. I encourage and welcome any questions, comments, or concerns you have about our schools. You can contact me by phone at 918-458-4100 or email at mashburnd@tahlequahschools.org.
Written by TPS Assistant Superintendent DeAnn Mashburn.
