SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: TPS provides support to students, faculty, staff

Tahlequah Public Schools recognizes that a child’s education is a responsibility shared by parents, families, schools, and the community. Creating positive, home, school, and community partnerships is essential to carrying out the shared responsibility necessary to improve school climate and reinforce the importance of academic achievement.
The Tahlequah Public Schools Outreach Center and staff are here to serve you. The office is at 403 N. Mission St. in Tahlequah. The telephone number is 918-458-4198.
Amy Spears is the office manager/grants clerk, and she can connect you with the correct person in the office for your needs. Amy also manages our backpack program in the TPS district and can help families with SNAP benefits. The Tahlequah Public School Backpack program helps feed over 200 students with shelf stable “snack packs” that are sent home on a weekly basis. Extra food is also sent home on school breaks and in the summer months. Our backpack program has always been provided through community donations. If you would like to donate to the Backpack Program, you can make a check out to Tahlequah Public School and note on the subject line “Backpack Program.”
We link families to necessary resource needs they may have such as clothing, food, or hygiene products. Sara Jordan is our School Social Services specialist in the district. She connects families with resources within our community to help them eliminate barriers that exist for their students to attend school and be successful. Sara can enroll families in SoonerCare and the SNAP program.
Nikki Molloy is our Family and Community Engagement director. Nikki works to encourage and cultivate the family and school connection at TPS. Nikki also builds relationships with students who need assistance in removing obstacles in their path of their goals at all school sites. Liza Warren is the district coordinator for our Multi-Tiered Systems of Support, Federal Grant Projects coordinator, and District Test coordinator. Liza works collaboratively with school teams and administration to implement, sustain, and continually improve student achievement and behaviors through PBIS and MTSS services.
We provide support for schools in the following areas: school wide/classroom resources, problem solving models, professional learning opportunities, technical support for educators, improvement of school climate, and culture district wide.
Open communication between home and school is essential for student success. When families are engaged, partnerships are created that have a common focus – helping children grow and thrive. There are multiple ways parents can be involved: Access WenGage Parent Portal to view their child’s grades and lunch accounts, attend parent teacher conferences, and school family nights. Family nights include math and literacy nights and specialty topics, such as the dangers of vaping and social media, and student FASFA night.
Tahlequah Public Schools is partnering with many different community organizations to provide resources for our students and families to ultimately improve student achievement. One of these resources is our food pantry at the Tahlequah High School campus that is open to the public. Students can access the pantry by self-referral or parents/guardians may call for an appointment. You may call 918-458-4198 to schedule an appointment.
Without community partners TPS would not be able to ROAR – Removing Obstacles Achieving Results. We have a community that truly cares. Clothing, shoes, hygiene products, backpacks, and many other needed items have been donated for our students. We will continue to build partnerships throughout the community to remove barriers so that our students can become successful. Check out our Facebook page, Tahlequah Public Schools-Outreach Center, for upcoming events for the holidays.
Written by Nikki Molloy, Tahlequah Public Schools Family and Community Engagement director.
