SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: TPS ready for State Special Olympics events

Tahlequah Public Schools is excited to return to full participation in State Special Olympics events.
These events are most welcomed for many students, staff, and parents. Tahlequah hosted the Area Special Olympics games in April 2022 with several area schools participating. Thank you to Kent Davis for supporting Special Olympics and volunteering to coordinate this endeavor. The event will be held at the high school track Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m.
Coaches for TPS students include Allison Collins, Tasha Hix, Melissa Moore, Leslie Dodge, Kayli Deaton, Mandi Jordan, Melissa Dotson, and Candace Lane. We look forward to welcoming the athletes and excitement surrounding our local event. Tahlequah Public Schools will travel to Stillwater on May 17 to participate in the State Special Olympics three-day event. Check out Tahlequah Schools Special Olympics Facebook page to follow the activities. More information about the state games and precaution guidelines can be found at www.sook.org.
Tahlequah Public Schools provides services for students with special needs under the categories of developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, multiple disabilities, autism, other health impairments, specific learning disabilities, speech-language impairment, emotional disturbances, deaf-blindness, traumatic brain injury, hearing impairment, orthopedic impairments, and visual impairment.
Tahlequah Public Schools serves 789 students eligible for special education services. TPS employs 31 full-time special education teachers, two part-time special education teachers, seven speech and language pathologists who maintain their Certificate of Clinical Competence, one full-time district psychometrist/psychologist, and 40 special-care paraprofessionals. Special education-related services include occupational therapy, physical therapy, and some speech therapy services through contracts with outside agencies. Our goal is to provide the most appropriate education for our children to help them reach their goals.
Tahlequah Public Schools offer special education services to qualifying students with special learning needs. Services are provided and designed to meet the individual needs of the student as written in their individualized educational program. Services are available for children, birth to 3 years old through Oklahoma Sooner Start programs, and public schools begin providing services at the age of 3. If you have questions or need more information, contact your child’s school counselor, or contact Susan VanZant, executive director of special services, at 918-458-4100.
Once a student is determined eligible for special education services, an Individual Education Plan is written by a team including staff and parents. An IEP lists current information about that specific child. The document provides the educational team with information about the student’s academic goals for the coming year and measurable objectives designed to help reach that goal. Parents and guardians are important participants of the IEP writing process and their input is crucial to understanding the concerns and desires for their child’s educational planning. The IEP also notes supports and services a student will need to master skills.
Tahlequah truly works to remove obstacles to achieve results for all students.
Written by Executive Director of Special Services Susan VanZant.
