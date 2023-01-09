SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: TPS receives revenue for various school purchases

Happy New Year from Tahlequah Public Schools. We are excited to start the new year and see what it holds for Tahlequah Public Schools.
Tahlequah Public Schools receives revenue – funding – from a few different areas. Fifteen percent of our revenue comes from local sources. Those sources would be ad valorem taxes, rentals, and interest earnings. Fifty one percent of our revenue comes from the state. Those sources are motor vehicle tax collections, rural electric cooperative taxes, state school land earnings, Adult Basic Education, and Career Tech.
The state will also give us an allocation for textbooks. This year the textbooks that will be bought with the allocation will be secondary language art books. The last revenue is our federal revenue. Thirty-three percent of our revenue is federal. Our federal revenue is made up of different formula or competitive grants we apply for to help our district meet the needs of our students. A few important grants we have that help our students are the 21st Century Grants, Counselor Corps grant, and the American Rescue Plan.
Tahlequah has been fortunate to be the only school district in Oklahoma to receive three 21st Century Grants simultaneously. We have these grants at Cherokee, Greenwood, Heritage, Sequoyah, and Tahlequah Middle School. These grants allow us to provide the after-school program at all the sites. It also helps pay for the some of the summer school staff, robotics teams competition registration fees, the SMORE newsletter, family engagement materials, and other supplies needed.
The Counselor Corps grant has allowed us to add more counselors at the sites to focus on addressing three main issues: social-emotional learning; suicide prevention; and prevention of marijuana use. The outcomes of these additional counselors will be a coordinated Pre-K through 12th grade approach to meet academic, social, and emotional needs of all Tahlequah students. Long-term outcomes will be an improvement in attendance rates, decrease in student use of drugs, and improvement on state assessment performance.
The American Rescue Plan has allowed us to offer a wide variety of things for all TPS students. SEL paraprofessionals at Cherokee, Greenwood, and Heritage, TMS and THS help provide mental health support for students. A literacy paraprofessional at Sequoyah works with students in small groups on reading strategies. TPS knows that having a good solid reading start will help students succeed in all learning areas.
Two high school special education teachers were added to offer smaller class sizes, thus maximizing social or physical distancing. A middle school math coach works with students in small groups to support classroom learning and learning loss for the FY23 and FY24 school year. A middle school preventionist was added to provide support for students and a district behavior analyst assists sites with behavior plans for students in need.
Mental Health Counselors at Cherokee, Greenwood, Heritage, THS, TMS, and Central provide specific mental health services and support. A full-time nurse at Sequoyah Pre-K was added to implement public health protocols at Sequoyah Pre-K to effectively maintain the health and safety of students and staff. We were also able to purchase social studies textbooks for high school students.
Soon you will see lots of projects going on in the Tahlequah Public School district. With the community support, Tahlequah Public Schools was able to pass a bond to make lots of new improvements in the district. The bond also allowed us to purchase four new route buses, a maintenance vehicle, two SRO vehicles, two driver’s ed cars, and camera upgrades throughout the district.
Written by TPS Finance Director Sabrina Garner.
