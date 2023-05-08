Tahlequah Public Schools recognize that a child’s education is a responsibility shared by parents, families, schools, and the community.
Creating positive home, school, and community partnerships are essential to carrying out the shared responsibility necessary to improve schools and reinforce the importance of academic achievement.
The Outreach Center provides many services to the families of Tahlequah Public Schools. One service we provide year-round is the Backpack Program. We send home food to supplement families with food insecurities every week. The summer is just slightly different. Since the kids are at home, the Outreach Center staff will be doing home deliveries for snack packs. This gives us a chance to continue to help families, and see what other services we may be able to assist with. Delivery day is a highlight for both staff and students.
Child Nutrition will have free meals available from May 31-June 23. Anyone 18-years-old and under is eligible to receive free meals at Cherokee Elementary. Meals will be served daily. Breakfast will be served between 7:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meals must be consumed on site. We will also have pick up service at Gardenwalk Apartments and Fox Mobile Homes on Wednesdays between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Students will receive five breakfasts and five lunches. During the summer snack backpack deliveries, the TPS Outreach plans to utilize this time to send new books to students through the Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant. We have purchased all levels and interests in books and cannot wait to meet our families to provide literacy tips, information, and free books.
The Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant through the TPS district will also send free books for children ages 0-3 when they visit for well-child exams throughout our city at medical offices. Literacy is important, and the foundation is set at home reading to your child, pointing at pictures to help them learn words, and establishing a time of learning each day. Children that read at least 20 minutes a day are more likely to score higher on standardized tests and do better in school. Reading is the gateway to all learning and starts at home. This grant will fund free take home books for all our district pre-k through 12th-grade students again next year to help parents with this literacy target.
On May 20, staff will be on hand at the summer kickoff event at Anthis Brennan Sports Complex from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Stop by and check out our Outreach Center table. In August, the Outreach Center will host an open house and free garage sale to families in the area with school-age children. Clothing, backpacks, and other household items are donated throughout the year, and we use our surplus to host this event. Our staff is also on hand to help with any questions a family may have about enrollment, lunches, social services, etc. Specific dates and times for the event will be posted on our Facebook and other media later in the summer.
Without community partners TPS would not be able to ROAR — Removing Obstacles Achieving Results. We have a community that truly cares. We will continue to build partnerships throughout the community to remove barriers so our students can become successful.
The Tahlequah Public Schools Outreach Center and staff are here to serve you. The office is at 403 N. Mission St. in Tahlequah. The telephone number is 918-458-4198. Join our Facebook page, "Tahlequah Public Schools – Outreach Center" for upcoming events and resources.
Written by Family and Community Engagement Director Nikki Molloy.
