Things at Tahlequah Public Schools are rolling right along.
The final quarter of the 2022-’23 school year began March 20. There are 43 teaching days in the final quarter, and we are ready to finish strong. The 506 employees that work at TPS are committed to doing everything possible to make school a success for every student, every day.
This month on April 6 from 4-7 p.m. and on April 8 from 8-11 a.m. are our final Parent-Teacher Conferences of the year. Watch for information from your individual sites to make an appointment to see your child’s teachers. Parents and families are our most valuable partner. Also ask about or find our parent survey online or on Facebook. We need your input. Feedback is vital for us to improve as a district.
Every year, TPS recognizes a Teacher of the Year at each site and at the district level. Teachers must have three years of experience at TPS and must be nominated and voted on by their peers at their site. After this process, all site teachers of the year are then interviewed by our professional development committee and a District Teacher of the Year is chosen.
The Site Teachers of the Year for the 2023-’24 school year have been chosen. These include Heather Zimmer at Cherokee, Ginger Allen at Greenwood, Natasha McIntosh at Heritage, Monica Spears at Sequoyah, Trico Blue at Tahlequah Middle School, and Anthony Amason at Tahlequah High School.
District Teacher of the Year interviews were held, and the professional development committee selected Anthony Amason as TPS’ 2023-’24 District Teacher of the Year. Congratulations!
Site winners receive a $200 stipend, and the district winner receives $500. The winners are also honored at a district reception and receive a plaque. The TPS District Teacher of the Year will now apply for the Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year. We are very proud of Mr. Amason and are excited for the rest of the state to learn how fantastic he is as a teacher.
In May every year, we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week. At TPS, we celebrate all employees at this time. This year the week is May 8-12. We are honored that our 506 employees choose to be a part of the Tahlequah work family. Working with students every day is a calling, and we are confident we have the best. Take the time to tell the school employees that work with your child they are doing a great job. Your kind words are more important than you know.
As always, if you have any comments, questions, or concerns, I am available. You may contact me by phone at 918-458-4100 or by email at jonest@tahlequahschools.org. Thank you and remember, “Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!”
Written by TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.